Immunome on Monday unveiled very positive results for its experimental treatment varegacestat, intended for patients with desmoid tumors, a rare form of noncancerous tumor. The drug met its primary endpoint in an advanced study, reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 84% versus placebo. The announcement immediately sent Immunome shares up more than 20% in intraday trading.

Administered orally, varegacestat belongs to the class of gamma-secretase inhibitors, and showed significant results: 56% of treated patients experienced a reduction or disappearance of their tumors, compared with 9% in the placebo group. These data are seen as potentially superior to those of Ogsiveo, the competing treatment from SpringWorks Therapeutics, recently acquired by Merck KGaA. All secondary endpoints, including reductions in pain and tumor size at 24 weeks, were also met.

These results position Immunome as a serious contender in this niche market. According to Chief Executive Officer Clay Siegall, the company is already drawing interest from several partners, even as it plans to launch the drug itself in key markets. A marketing authorization application is planned in the United States for the second quarter of 2026. Analysts unanimously praised the results, some calling them a "masterstroke," and see this announcement as a strategic turning point for the American biotech.