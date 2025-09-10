Welcome to this week's edition of Impactfull Weekly, where we analyse strong and weak signals across asset classes, connecting the dots of what we are seeing unfold in the global markets.

South Korean companies have constantly been valued at a material discount compared to their Japanese or Taiwanese counterparts at 1.19x P/B compared to 1.59x for Japan and 3.08x for Taiwan. This is the ‘Korea Discount’ that has plagued South Korean markets for decades.

An interesting comparison to make is that despite having an economy 2.3x smaller than South Korea's, Taiwan's stock market is valued 34% higher in absolute terms. Where Taiwan punches 3.2x above its economic weight, thanks to TSMC, South Korea trades at a 10% discount to its economic size.

Perceived governance risks and the overarching control over the economic fabric of the country by Korea’s famed Chaebols – family-controlled conglomerates, combined with their political influence have historically dampened minority investors’ appetite (for example the Samsung C&T-Cheil Industries Merger and the Elliott Associates case) to invest in the market, leading to decreased capital dynamism & flow compared to their neighbours.

This week, we are diving into the reforms on financial markets and governance policies by South Korea’s new government, spearheaded by Lee Jae Myung, sworn in only a couple months ago in June, and how he aims to make Korean markets more competitive by introducing various measures, including the Corporate Value-Up Programme.

With two-thirds of KOSPI companies trading below book value and the S&P 500 growing +200% over the past decade versus KOSPI's mere +60%, the opportunity set ahead of us is extraordinary.

Part 1: Pillars of reform

Corporate Value-Up Programme:

Launched in February 2024, before Lee Jae Myung was elected, the Corporate Value-Up Programme represents Korea's market-driven approach to eliminating its persistent valuation discount. Drawing inspiration from Japan's successful corporate governance transformation, the programme operates on three pillars: supporting companies in developing value enhancement plans, facilitating investor evaluation, and establishing dedicated support systems.

Yet participation remains quite low. They went from having only 0.7% of companies (18 out of 2,585) that disclosed participation as of August 2024, to around 5.6% a year later. Compare this to Japan's 28% adoption rate in year one. Glass Lewis notes this stems from Korean companies' unfamiliarity with voluntary disclosure – they're used to hard law compliance, not individualised reporting requirements.

Companies receive concrete benefits including tax incentives, with cash grant budgets quadrupling from $38.5 million to $153.8 million, expedited regulatory approvals, and reduced audit requirements. Those announcing concrete value enhancement plans experienced immediate 2-3% stock price gains, suggesting markets reward even marginal governance improvements.

FIPA Amendment

The August 2024 Foreign Investment Promotion Act amendments balanced attracting capital with protecting strategic assets. The reforms streamlined investment procedures while introducing enhanced security screening for "national high-tech strategic technologies" – a clear response to US-China technology tensions.

Foreign investment pledges reached $34.5 billion in 2024 (+5.7% YoY), with semiconductor investments surging 46.5% to $1.33 billion. Manufacturing sector investments jumped 21.6% to $14.49 billion, while the materials/parts/equipment sector saw a remarkable 52.7% surge to $11.13 billion. The establishment of a Foreign Investment Ombudsman addresses decades of regulatory opacity complaints that have deterred international capital so far.

Korea Value-Up Index

The Korea Value-Up Index, launched September 24, 2024, has become the performance standout of Korean markets. The index comprises 100 companies (67 KOSPI, 33 KOSDAQ) selected based on profitability, shareholder returns, price-to-book ratios, and ROE metrics.

Tech and industrials dominate with 24 and 20 representatives respectively. Major constituents include Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Hyundai Motors, and Kia Corporation. In its first week, index stocks rose 3% versus 0.69% for KOSPI, with materials sector surging 5.77%.

The index serves as both incentive and deterrent: inclusion brings prestige and passive investment flows, exclusion signals governance failures and brings increased scrutiny.

Commercial Act enacted

The Act passed by the National Assembly on 30 July 2025 represents Korea's most aggressive governance reform since the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

The headline change: directors now owe fiduciary duties explicitly to shareholders, not just the company is revolutionary in a market where chaebols historically treated minority investors as afterthoughts.

The 3% rule limiting controlling shareholders' voting rights for audit committee appointments now applies uniformly, preventing chaebol families from appointing friendly auditors.

Cumulative voting becomes mandatory for companies with assets exceeding KRW 2 trillion, while electronic shareholder meetings become compulsory from January 2027, removing practical barriers that historically limited minority participation to under 5% at most annual meetings.

Part 2: Chaebol structure, reform resistance & internal market response

The numbers tell the story of chaebol dominance: Samsung, Hyundai, SK Group, and LG Group collectively account for approximately 60% of South Korea's GDP while maintaining concentrated ownership through labyrinthine cross-shareholding structures.

The initial Commercial Act amendments passed in March 2025 were vetoed by the acting president, demonstrating chaebols' enduring political influence. Only sustained public pressure and Lee Jae-myung's electoral mandate enabled the override in July. The resistance runs deep: there were zero dissenting votes from independent directors across major chaebols over five years revealing the depth of board capture. Over 50% of companies still combine CEO and board chair roles, while 70% of outside directors come from academia, government, or legal backgrounds rather than corporate management.

Despite the entrenched political prowess, we do see the beginning of a potential sea change. Align Partners placed two directors at JB Financial Group, the first successful minority shareholder campaign in Korean financial history. Flashlight Capital secured board positions at KT&G Corporation. Foreign ownership of KOSPI has climbed to 33.52%, still below developed market norms of 50-70%, suggesting substantial capacity for additional flows.

The 60% effective inheritance tax burden creates perverse incentives for chaebol families to suppress valuations. Higher stock prices mean astronomical tax bills when passing control to the next generation. This structural overhang may require legislative action beyond corporate governance reforms.

President Lee Jae-myung's targeting of KOSPI breaking 5,000 points by 2027 represents a 56% gain from what it is now, in September. The index has already rallied from December 2024 lows, with stocks showing 3% average gains for Value-Up Index constituents in their first week, suggesting markets are positioning for structural change.

This infographic shows the challenge ahead of South Korea in terms of it being the major economy where productivity growth is falling the fastest, as well as showing a decline in funding Korean innovation via VC & CVC investments.

In addition it also compares the fact that while Samsung’s revenues have followed those of the Mag7 on average, the valuations are nowhere near equivalent with a near 10x differential in the span of 20 years (Samsung going from $1.0T to $2.4T, Big Tech going from $780B to $25.16T).

Part 3: Geopolitical risks, opportunities & outlook

US Chip waiver revoked

The August 30, 2025 revocation of validated end-user (VEU) status for Samsung and SK Hynix creates immediate operational challenges. Samsung's Xi'an facility produces 35% of global NAND flash, while SK Hynix's Wuxi plant accounts for 40% of its DRAM output. Both received 120-day deadlines to obtain new equipment licenses, with stocks dropping 2-4% on the announcement.

Yet industry analysts see opportunity in the crisis. Bernstein Research notes the impact is manageable: non-Chinese companies spent just $2 billion on China equipment in 2024, less than 2% of industry sales. However, these plants produce 10% of global memory output and 15% of storage chips, creating supply chain vulnerabilities that benefit competitors positioned outside China.

The divergence is already visible in earnings: Samsung's Q2 2025 operating profit plunged 56% YoY due to export curbs, SK Hynix posted record 9.2 trillion KRW operating profit driven by AI-focused HBM demand and its new Indiana plant. This split reveals that despite companies being aligned with US policy and diversifying production (like SK Hynix) are still being targeted while those dependent on China operations (like Samsung) face further structural headwinds.

The broader tariff environment is accelerating this geographic realignment. Samsung's $17 billion Texas fab and SK Hynix's $15 billion Indiana facility represent direct responses to the US CHIPS Act's $52 billion in subsidies combined with potential 60% tariffs on Chinese-made semiconductors, pushing Korean chaebols to rebuild their global production networks around the US rather than historic Asian manufacturing bases.

EV transformation, competing with Chesla

Korean automakers face what McKinsey Korea calls the "Chesla" phenomenon – squeezed between Chinese cost dominance and Tesla's technology leadership. BYD overtook Tesla in 2024 (4.27 million vs 1.79 million EVs) while pricing models at 96,800-136,800 yuan versus Tesla's 231,900+ yuan. Chinese brands now control 90% of China's EV market, up from 33% in 2019.

Tesla meanwhile dominates Korea's import market with 29,750 units in 2024. Korean EV penetration sits at just 6.1% versus China's 46-50%. The government's $448 million charging infrastructure budget and Hyundai-Kia's battery partnerships with LG Energy, SK On, and Samsung SDI are trying to remedy this precarious situation.

McKinsey predicts only 50 of China's 500+ EV startups will survive by 2030, creating battle-hardened competitors with massive scale advantages. Korean automakers need governance reforms to achieve faster decision-making and better capital allocation, without which, they risk elimination in the global EV consolidation.

Lifting short selling ban: MSCI floodgates now open

In January 2025, South Korea lifted its 15-month short selling ban, removing the last major obstacle for a MSCI developed market reclassification. The ban followed naked short selling scandals involving global banks including BNP Paribas and HSBC, its presence making Korea an outlier among markets seeking developed status.

MSCI developed market inclusion would trigger an additional $24-44 billion in passive index flows according to Goldman Sachs estimates, equivalent to 2.5% of total KOSPI market cap. This shift opens access to $18 trillion in developed market index funds versus the $2.8 trillion emerging market universe Korea currently occupies. The Korea Exchange reports daily short selling volumes have already reached 8.2% of total trading value since reinstatement, approaching Japan's 12% average and well above pre-ban levels of 3%.

International retail investors gain significantly from these changes. Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, and Fidelity have all announced expanded Korean equity access following short selling normalization. Borrowing costs for Korean equities have compressed from 8-12% annually to 2-3%, matching developed market norms.

The Korea Financial Investment Association projects foreign retail participation could triple from current $4.2 billion to $12-15 billion within 18 months as platforms like eToro and Trading 212 add Korean stocks to their commission-free offerings. What was once an institutional market is becoming retail-accessible territory.

Chaebol & corporate resistance

Eight local business organisations, including the Federation of Korean Industries and Korea Chamber of Commerce, united in opposition, warning of "deterred long-term investments" and inadequate director protection mechanisms. Their concerns aren't entirely unfounded – Korea lacks codified business judgement rules, potentially exposing directors to criminal prosecution for good-faith decisions gone wrong.

The resistance reveals the reform paradox: those with the most to lose control the levers of change. Yet McKinsey's projection that Korea could achieve $70,000 GDP per capita by 2040 and become the world's 7th largest economy through structural reforms creates political pressure for continuation.

This infographic highlights the metaphor of South Korea being like a frog in boiling water as less investment in innovation leads to less high-growth companies, leading Korean conglomerates to obsolescence unless they modernise.

Lessons from Japan

The Korean reforms draw heavily from Japan's corporate governance transformation, which began over a decade ago with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's governance code. Japan required ten years to show sustained improvements through voluntary, firm-led flexibility. Korea's crisis-driven mandatory approach could compress this timeline significantly.

JP Morgan analysis notes Korea is "positioned to move quicker than Japan on corporate governance reforms" due to stronger government commitment and crisis necessity. The contrast is striking: while Japan's reforms evolved gradually, Korea's legislative mandate ensures change regardless of corporate enthusiasm. Foreign investors are already making their moves with $3 billion flowing into Korean equities in May-June 2025 alone.

Companies to Watch

LG Chem (KRX: 051910) - Battery Materials Dominance

The world's largest EV battery materials supplier bridges Korea's governance reforms with the EV megatrend. 2024 revenue reached $35.58 bn, with battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution contributing $17.4 bn. The company supplies critical materials to global battery leaders including CATL, Panasonic, and Tesla's suppliers.

LG Chem targets $20 bn in battery materials sales by 2030, representing 26% CAGR. Recent dividend increases and the successful spin-off of LG Energy Solution demonstrate shareholder-friendly capital allocation. Trading at a significant discount to specialty chemical peers despite dominant market position.

KB Financial Group (KRX: 105560) - Financial Reform Beneficiary

Korea's fourth-largest financial holding company trades at just 0.7x book value despite ROE of 8.86% in 2024 and strong capital ratios. The bank has announced aggressive shareholder return programmes including buybacks and committed to maintaining competitive dividend payout ratios.

As governance reforms reduce the Korea discount, financials typically re-rate first given their sensitivity to foreign flows and governance perceptions. KB offers pure-play exposure to this dynamic at valuations implying significant pessimism already priced in.

Doosan Enerbility (KRX: 034020) - SMR Revolution Play

Korea's nuclear power equipment leader has emerged as the surprise winner of 2025, with market cap surging past $28 billion as SMR orders accelerate. The company secured $4.8 bn in orders for 2024, exceeding targets, with 2025 guidance of $7.24 bn including $3.3 bn from nuclear.

NH Investment & Securities projects SMR sales reaching $2.2 bn by 2030 (26% of total sales), with orders from NuScale Power and X-energy driving growth. The company has invested $104 million in NuScale and established the world's first dedicated SMR production line. With nuclear renaissance accelerating globally and Big Tech companies scrambling for clean baseload power, Doosan offers exposure to a structural growth theme at reasonable valuations.

Smaller companies to invest in

Our Take/Conclusion

South Korea's 2024-2025 corporate governance revolution represents the last great arbitrage opportunity in a major equity market. With 69% of KOSPI companies trading below book value (compared to just 6% in the S&P 500) and reforms gaining irreversible momentum, the setup mirrors Japan's successful transformation but with potential for faster execution.

The convergence of mandatory governance reforms, voluntary market initiatives, and sectoral transformations in semiconductors, EVs, and nuclear energy creates multiple paths to value realisation. While 5.6% participation in voluntary programmes isn’t nearly enough, the mandatory Commercial Act amendments ensure change regardless of corporate enthusiasm.

For global investors, the risk/reward is compelling. Foreign ownership at 33.52% leaves substantial room for flows, while successful MSCI developed market inclusion could trigger $24-44 billion in passive allocations. The window won't remain open indefinitely as foreign investors who moved in May-June 2025 have already captured initial gains.

When two-thirds of an entire market trades below liquidation value while implementing Japan-style reforms with Korea-speed execution, the opportunity demands serious consideration.

Catch you next week where we investigate Japan’s new sweep of reforms trying to boost competitiveness and revive its high tech industries.

Stay invested, cautiously.