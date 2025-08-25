Welcome to this week's edition of ImpactFull Weekly, where we analyse strong and weak signals across asset classes, connecting the dots of what we are seeing unfold in the global markets.

Published on 08/25/2025

By Keith Bortoluzzi - Markets have been rallying thinking of the Chinese century with players like BYD, Pop Mart, Anta, etc. with the Labubu maker at +251% only this year.

In the meantime, China’s western neighbour has been busy reforming public markets, reinforcing self-sufficiency despite tariffs, and leading a consumer and industrials revolution in its own right.

Players like Sudarshan Chemicals becoming the 3rd largest global producer of pigments, Mazagon Docks and Adani Ports expanding their reach in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Dixon becoming a champion of the China Plus One manufacturing strategy shows the extent of transformation happening in Indian boardrooms.

This week, we dive into how the Indian stock market & government is preparing for the decades to come, while also incentivising family-owned conglomerates that once served local markets to systematically acquire the capabilities, capital structures, and governance frameworks to dominate global industries.

India's market capitalisation reached $5.13 trillion by December 2024, with the NSE claiming the top spot globally for funds raised at $19.5 billion, ahead of NASDAQ’s $16.5 billion & NYSE’s $15.9 billion.

BSE Sensex screenshot - Source: MarketScreener - ProRealTime

Indian family businesses have established an unprecedented foundation for global expansion, contributing 70-75% of India's GDP, among the highest proportions globally, with the top 300 family businesses commanding a combined market capitalization of $1.6 trillion.

An example of the accelerating globalisation of Indian companies is when Sudarshan Chemical acquired Germany's Heubach for €127.5 million in March 2025, giving them immediate access to a global footprint with 17 plants in 11 countries.

It shows that a company founded in 1951 as a domestic pigment manufacturer now has the firepower to consolidate the global speciality chemicals industry.

India's infrastructure upgrade

The scale of Indian infrastructure commitment creates a fundamentally different competitive dynamic than previous growth cycles. The Union Budget 2025-26's allocation of $132 billion for capital investment, representing 3.1% of GDP marking a 3.3x increase from FY2019-20.

Combined with state government investments and the $18 billion in interest-free long-term loans to states for capex, total public infrastructure investment now approaches 5.5% of GDP (approximately $234 billion), creating sustained momentum for India's infrastructure transformation.

Adani Ports is exemplary in this infrastructure-to-global-dominance play. The company's $39.5 million acquisition of Tanzania International Container Terminal Services, handling 83% of Tanzania's container traffic, represents just the beginning.

With operations planned or underway in South Africa, East & West Africa, and multiple Middle Eastern locations, Adani is investing $3 billion to expand global port capacity from 600 to 800 million metric tonnes. The strategy is clear: control critical nodes in global trade routes, particularly the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that offers alternatives to traditional Suez Canal routing.

(TSR: Total Shareholder Returns) (source: BCG Value Creators Report 2025)

The new energy transition adds another dimension. Adani's green hydrogen projects, renewable energy installations spanning multiple continents, and the planned transformation of Mumbai through infrastructure modernisation ($1 billion airport modernisation) represent bets on future economic architecture rather than current demand. This forward investment model, enabled by domestic market cash flows and increasingly sophisticated capital markets, allows Indian companies to shape global markets.

Looking at one of the biggest Indian players, Reliance's evolution from telecom disruptor to AI infrastructure provider follows a similar playbook. Jio's 213 million 5G subscribers and partnership with Nvidia to build gigawatt-scale AI data centres in Gujarat represent infrastructure investments that create a consumption growth flywheel. With 490 million users consuming 30GB monthly and 8% of global mobile traffic flowing through Jio networks, Reliance has built the foundation for AI services that could extend well beyond Indian borders.

In addition, with OpenAI launching ChatGPT Go, priced at Rs. 399/mo. or $4.60 specially for Indian users, Reliance Jio most certainly has a supplementary growth vector.

(source: Stanford AI Index 2025)

This pattern of strategic global expansion extends far beyond pure family-owned companies. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, a majority government-owned entity, traditionally dependent on Indian Navy contracts, has acquired 51% of Sri Lanka's Colombo Dockyard for $52 million.

The company has already commenced commercial shipbuilding for Denmark's Navi Merchants and secured AI-based security contracts, diversifying beyond its government-dependent revenue model.

With expansion plans worth $580 million to double shipbuilding capacity by 2029, Mazagon represents the ambition of Indian defence companies to compete for global naval contracts, leveraging cost advantages and proven execution capabilities.

Family-led enterprises: from local to global leaders

The transformation from family-owned to professionally-managed global enterprises represents perhaps the most significant shift in Indian corporate governance. Education therefore, has played a big part in shaping these future leaders.

The next-gen heirs & leaders in Indian family businesses are often groomed with internships and higher education spanning Ivy Leagues in the US, Russell Group in the UK, Grandes Écoles in France to complement undergrad studies in Indian universities, preparing them for global-facing roles in conglomerate governance.

(source: McKinsey & Co)

Tata Group:

While maintaining family control through trusts, the group has systematically built global capabilities through partnerships and acquisitions. In September 2024, Tata Motors and subsidiary JLR announced their plan to manufacture electric vehicles in India for global export from their Sanand facility in Gujarat.

Tata Steel has positioned itself as a "leading Asian steel company regarding digital advancement" through comprehensive Industry 4.0 adoption since 2016, implementing digital twins for critical processes and extensive AI integration across operations.

Meanwhile, Tata Advanced Systems' expanding partnerships demonstrate technology transfer at scale: manufacturing transport aircraft for Airbus, producing fuselages for Boeing, and serving as the single source empennage provider for Lockheed Martin, with cooperation agreements further expanded in September 2024.

These capabilities represent sophisticated aerospace manufacturing competencies that barely existed in India a decade ago.

(source: McKinsey & Co)

Aditya Birla Group:

The Aditya Birla Group's trajectory offers an external-growth driven model.

UltraTech Cement's transformation into the world's third-largest cement producer outside China, under fourth-generation chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, with 192.26 million tonnes capacity, required systematic acquisitions including India Cements ($227 million initial stake expanded to 55.49% by December 2024), Jaiprakash Associates' plants ($651 million), and the completed Kesoram Industries acquisition adding 26.3 million tonnes capacity.

The company's planned $1.56 billion capacity expansion to reach 212.2 MTPA by FY27, combined with its $217 million entry into wires and cables manufacturing announced in February 2025.

ArcelorMittal Group:

Perhaps most impressively, ArcelorMittal's joint venture with Nippon Steel in India showcases how Indian operations can become global centres of excellence.

The Hazira facility in Gujarat, currently producing 9 million tonnes annually, is expanding to become the world's largest single-site steel plant with 24 million tonnes capacity by 2029.

This transformation provides ArcelorMittal, with the Mittal family retaining 39.81% ownership, global expertise with Indian execution capabilities through a phased expansion reaching 15 million tonnes by 2026 before completing the final phase three years later, supported by a $1.17 billion renewable energy project generating 975MW through solar, wind and pumped hydro systems.

India's inspiration: Chaebols 2.0?

The way Indian family-owned companies are expanding and now operating on a global scale gives a flashback to the 1980s when South Korean ‘Chaebols’ (highly diversified, family-controlled business conglomerates) had increasing access to foreign technology (Mitsubishi engines in early Hyundai models, etc.), accelerating their growth leading to increasingly technologically intensive bets in semiconductors, heavy industry, automotive, etc. in the 90s by companies like LG and Samsung.

The parallels with Korean chaebol evolution are an interesting analogy. Korean conglomerates achieved global scale through government support, protected domestic markets, and aggressive international expansion. Samsung C&T's construction capacity of $365 billion, nearly double its nearest competitor, and Korean companies' $15.5 billion in Middle East construction contracts in 2024 demonstrate the potential end state of this model.

But Indian conglomerates are following a different path by leveraging democratic institutions, transparent capital markets, and competitive dynamics.

Indian companies face genuine competition both domestically and internationally, forcing operational excellence rather than relying on government protection: Reliance competes with global telcos, Tata Steel and ArcelorMittal with Chinese producers, and UltraTech with international cement giants.

The Corporate Value-up Programme launched in Korea in February 2024 to address the "Korea discount" reflects challenges Indian companies are avoiding through better governance from inception. Foreign ownership in major Korean chaebols (Samsung Electronics 73%, Hyundai Motors 50%) came after decades of insularity. Indian companies are accessing global capital markets much earlier in their evolution.

(IPOs in H1 2025 for India) (source: EY Global IPO Report H12025)

The infrastructure focus provides another distinction. While Korean chaebols diversified across industries, Indian champions are building domain-specific leadership with global scale.

Dixon Technologies' 95% revenue growth in Q1 FY2025-26, driven by electronics manufacturing for global brands including Apple suppliers, demonstrates how production expertise can create sustainable competitive advantages.

The company's plans to quadruple revenue to $5.5 billion over five years through mobile manufacturing shows how Indian companies can capture value in global supply chains without owning brands.

Geopolitical risks & opportunities

Indian conglomerates are charting their own path distinct from Korean chaebols, Chinese companies, and even Japanese keiretsu, operating in a geopolitical landscape that offers extraordinary opportunities alongside its fair share of challenges.

The China Plus One strategy has made India the primary beneficiary of supply chain diversification. India now supplies 44% of US smartphone imports (up from 13% last year), and Apple targets 25% of all iPhone production from India by 2030. However, Vietnamese electronics exports of $97 billion still exceed India's $76 billion, and Indian manufacturers still remain dependent on Chinese components.

But Tata Electronics demonstrates India's technological ambitions with its $11 billion semiconductor fab in Dholera, developed with Taiwan's PSMC. The facility will produce 50,000 wafers monthly by 2026 with 70% government support, positioning India in the critical semiconductor supply chain and creating 100,000 skilled jobs.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) could reduce logistics costs by 30% and transport time by 40% versus Suez Canal routes. Participating nations represent $47 trillion in GDP. Adani Ports, for example, is already planning expansion in this corridor to bolster Indian supply chains.

Success here would mean navigating dependence on Chinese technology, serving Western markets, building Middle Eastern infrastructure amid regional tensions, and competing with established Asian manufacturers.

Companies to watch

Dixon Technologies (NSE: DIXON) - The Electronic Manufacturing Challenger

Dixon represents the manufacturing backbone of India's electronics ambition. The company's evolution from TV manufacturer to diversified electronics giant producing for Xiaomi, Samsung, and through subsidiaries for Apple suppliers positions it perfectly for the China Plus One strategy.

With revenue growing 95% year-on-year to $1.25 billion in Q1 FY2026 and plans to expand mobile manufacturing capacity to 45 million units by 2026, Dixon offers pure-play exposure to India's electronics manufacturing revolution.

Joint ventures with Vivo and Imagine Marketing (boAt) for localised production create competitive moats while government Production-Linked Incentives (+0.6-0.7% margins) schemes provide multi-year earnings visibility.

Zomato/Eternal (NSE: ETERNAL) - The Neo-Consumer Everything App

Zomato transcends food delivery to become India's consumption platform. Blinkit's quick commerce business, valued at $10.5-13 billion by Goldman Sachs, already rivals the food delivery operations in value.

With Blinkit Gross Order Value growing 134% to $1.1 billion in Q4 FY2025 and market share reaching 45%, the company dominates India's $6-7 billion quick commerce market projected to reach $10 billion by 2029. The planned expansion to 2,000 dark stores by December 2025 and entry into new categories from electronics to lending creates multiple growth vectors.

Inclusion in the Nifty 50 index validates institutional acceptance while the shift to inventory-led models following IOCC (Indian Owned & Controlled Company) status enables better unit economics.

UPL Limited (NSE: UPL) - The Global Agrochemicals Transformer

UPL represents the Shroff family's transformation from a Mumbai chemicals company founded in 1969 to the world's fifth-largest agrochemicals player spanning 130+ countries. The landmark $4.2 billion Arysta LifeScience acquisition gave them global scale with manufacturing across five continents.

With +42.55% stock performance YTD and $6.9 billion market cap, UPL reduced net debt by $1.0 billion while expanding YoY EBITDA margins to 14.14%. Recent acquisitions including Corteva's mancozeb business and Wuhan Advanta Seeds demonstrate continued global expansion.

The 2030 vision targeting $10 billion revenue through strategic acquisitions shows that external growth is a key vector while agricultural technology benefits from structural food security tailwinds.

Conclusion

The maturation of Indian markets represents more than a cyclical opportunity. It's a structural transformation where family businesses with deep market knowledge acquire the capital, governance, and ambition to compete globally.

Unlike the Korean chaebol model of government-directed expansion or the Chinese state-owned enterprise approach, Indian companies are building global capabilities through market mechanisms.

For investors, this creates a unique opportunity to invest alongside companies at inflection points in their global journey. The combination of domestic market growth providing cash flow stability, improving corporate governance attracting global capital, and strategic acquisitions accelerating capability building creates conditions for sustained outperformance.

The infrastructure investment cycle, projected at $1.4 trillion over the next decade, provides the foundation. But the real driver is ambition. When Sudarshan Chemical targets becoming a top-3 global pigment player, when Mazagon Dock expands beyond government contracts, when Adani builds ports across three continents, they're pushing Indian companies’ ambitions to another level.

Stay invested, cautiously.