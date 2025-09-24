Welcome to this week's edition of ImpactFull Weekly, where we analyse strong and weak signals across asset classes, connecting the dots of what we are seeing unfold in the global markets.

Published on 09/24/2025

Japan's financial market governance reforms have reached an unprecedented inflection point in 2024-2025, with ¥18+ trillion in record share buybacks, 80%+ Tokyo Stock Exchange disclosure compliance, and structural corporate transformations fundamentally reshaping one of the world's largest equity markets.

With 94 delistings in 2024 - the highest since 2013, and companies moving from cash hoarding to active capital return, Japan has evolved from having a "value trap" reputation to become the world's second-largest market for activist investing.

Despite political transitions including PM Ishiba's September 2025 resignation, institutional momentum has accelerated through regulatory embedding, global investor validation, and measurable corporate performance improvements.

This week we dive deep into the resilience and performance of Japanese exchanges: Nikkei and TOPIX driven by a decade-long modernisation and internationalisation drive to transform Japanese equity markets from cash hoarders to multibaggers.

This transformation is underlined by Warren Buffett’s investment in the five largest trading houses in Japan, fuelled by the fastest dividend growth among major economies in 2024, well on track to surpass $130 billion in dividends through the rest of the fiscal year 2025-26 despite macro headwinds.

Structural reforms: a decade in the making

The architecture of Japan's corporate transformation that we see today delivering stellar ROE wasn't built overnight. It has been a carefully orchestrated decade-long assault on entrenched inefficiencies that would make any activist investor salivate at the thought of management style changes.

Stewardship Code Introduction (2014)

Japan’s first modern push began with the Financial Services Agency’s adoption of the Stewardship Code, which set principles-based expectations for asset owners and managers to actively monitor, engage, and vote in the long-term interest of beneficiaries.

It required clear voting policies, management of conflicts of interest, and progressively moved from aggregate to agenda-level public vote disclosure, shifting the balance of power toward fiduciaries and away from passive accommodation of management.

Asset owner leadership (notably public pensions) catalysed adoption across the investment chain.

Agenda-level vote disclosure created reputational accountability and comparability across managers.

Collective engagement guidelines clarified when multi-investor dialogue is appropriate without collusion risks.

In doing so, by 2025, 98.8% of Prime Market companies now have at least one-third independent directors, up from a shocking 6.4% in 2014.

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Corporate Governance (2015)

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Corporate Governance Code introduced a comply-or-explain regime that, in practice, set minimum expectations on board independence, disclosure, and oversight quality. Early requirements centered on at least two independent directors, robust risk and internal control, and explicit policies on cross-shareholdings (annual rationale review, voting against holdings that fail strategic/financial tests).

The 2018 and 2021 revisions materially raised the bar by pushing one-third independent boards, English-language disclosure, explicit director skills matrices, stronger nomination and remuneration frameworks, and climate/sustainability reporting aligned with global norms. While framed as “comply-or-explain,” the listing context made the higher bar effectively non-optional for aspirants to the ‘Prime’ segment.

Cross-shareholding policies evolved from boilerplate to quantified tests and disposals when returns or strategy fail.

Climate-aligned reporting and English IR standards opened the market to global capital and scrutiny.

TSE Market Restructure (2022)

The April 2022 reorganization from four segments to Prime, Standard, and Growth brought global standards: quantitative thresholds (tradable float market cap, liquidity, profitability) and qualitative expectations (governance, disclosure, climate/ESG) to the local market identity.

Prime was explicitly positioned for globally investable large caps, with English disclosure and higher independence as table stakes; Standard and Growth set calibrated expectations for mid-cap and high-potential issuers.

This stratification created immediate peer pressure and visible migration where some companies voluntarily stepped down; others launched multi-year IR and governance upgrades to remain eligible.

It also sharpened the investable universe for passive and active global mandates, raising the opportunity cost of complacency. English disclosure and TCFD-style reporting also accelerated international coverage and ownership.

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Cost Capital Request (2023)

In March 2023, the exchange moved from form to function: its “management conscious of cost of capital and stock price” request asked companies, especially those trading below book to disclose WACC, capital efficiency (ROE/ROIC), and concrete plans with timelines to lift returns above the cost of capital.

Subsequent follow-ups publicised responses, disclosures, and plans, turning transparency into a competitive, positive-sum scoreboard.

The operational consequences were swift: record authorisations for buybacks and dividend upgrades, accelerated unwinding of low-return cross-shareholdings, clearer hurdle rates for M&A and divestitures, and more granular capital allocation frameworks in English.

By late 2024, most Prime companies had produced measurable action plans, and boards increasingly tied executive evaluation to capital efficiency metrics.



TOPIX Revision & PM Ishiba

The TOPIX overhaul aligned the benchmark with investability and liquidity, not legacy breadth.

Stage one (phased in from 2022 and completed in early 2025) reduced weights of companies with insufficient tradable float, compelling issuers to raise free float, improve liquidity, or risk marginalisation.

Stage two (beginning 2026 and running through 2028) is set to further concentrate constituents by liquidity screens, moving the index from ~2,200 names toward a materially leaner core near ~1,200.

For corporates, the message is clear: increase true float, simplify capital structures, and engage investors, or lose passive flows and coverage.

The reform coincided with record delistings, parent-subsidiary clean-ups, and index-driven capital actions.

Politically, the market’s firm tone and rallying stocks around Prime Minister Ishiba’s 2025 resignation underscored that institutional reform momentum that were now anchored in the exchange, regulator, and investor base, buffers equities from adverse internal political changes.

Delisting, Stock Buybacks & Activist investing

Japan Inc. finally realised that it had decades-old shackles holding it back from the true growth it could be experiencing from untangling all the cross-shareholding and passive board management. This resulted in a few classic moves that have come to shape today’s dynamics.

Record ¥18T buyback (2024)

The ¥18.04 trillion announced in 2024 nearly doubled from ¥9.57 trillion in 2023, with 1,079 companies participating. Toyota's ¥1.2 trillion program was just one such example of shares being released from unwinding their cross-shareholding webs.

Mitsubishi's ¥1 trillion commitment, MUFJ's tripling to ¥300 billion, and industrial giants Shin-Etsu Chemical and Fanuc each pledging ¥500 billion represent a sea change in operating models for the TSE, and its permanent capital structure transformation.

By mid-June this year, buyback authorisations reached about $80 billion YTD, with nearly 800 companies announcing programs and the abovementioned heavyweights stepping up, underscoring the broad-based momentum.

Source: BofA Global Research

Delisting: take-privates & MBOs prove efficiency priority (2024)

94 delistings in 2024 marked the first-ever decrease in total TSE-listed companies. Management buyout value quintupled to ¥1.47 trillion across 18 transactions, led by Taisho Pharmaceutical's record ¥708.6 billion deal. Companies are choosing private ownership over public market scrutiny when they can't meet enhanced governance standards, making this split choice of private vs. public into a rational decision.

Bain & Company's Japan Private Equity Report confirms PE deal value maintained above ¥3 trillion for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, with Japan becoming Asia-Pacific's largest PE market. The number of active investors rose 14% to over 380 - competition breeds excellence.

Source: Bain&Co Asia Pacific PE Report 2025

Activist investors’ paradise

Elliott Management's "several tens of billions of yen" position in Sumitomo Corp and demand for ¥1 trillion buyback from Mitsui Fudosan exemplify how governance reforms created hunting grounds for sophisticated predators. Japan is now the world's second-largest activist market after the US, with 108 campaigns in 2024 - up 74% from 2018.

Warren Buffett's systematic expansion to near-maximum 10% stakes in the five major trading houses validates the transformation thesis. His $23.5 billion positions with $9.7 billion unrealized gains (70% return) demonstrate patient capital's confidence in structural value creation.

Source: JP Morgan Mid-Year Outlook 2025

Risks, Opportunities and Outlook

Although the broad movements on untangling cross-shareholding and enticing investors with massive buybacks, and boosting the efficiency of the stock market as a whole by taking laggard performers private and bringing global efficiency standards has been working, there are still some structural risks and opportunistic tailwinds to be accounted for.

FX & Tariff risks:

USD/JPY sensitivity remains a touchy subject with 40% of corporate profits generated overseas, though it has declined from 10% to a more manageable 5% impact per 10% currency move. Bloomberg data shows 38% of TOPIX 500 companies still trade below book value as of September 2024 - up from 32% in March, suggesting reform fatigue in some quarters.

Political uncertainty following Ishiba's resignation brings its fair share of succession questions, however, the market resilience so far demonstrates the extent of institutional embedding of reforms.

To no surprise, the global macroeconomic environment, particularly with US tariff policies and China tensions, could put a dampener on Japan's export-dependent economy.

Structural Tailwinds:

NISA expansion in January 2024: By allowing tax-free investments up to ¥2.4 million annually, it mobilised Japan's ¥7.7 trillion household cash mountain. Nearly half of NISA investments in Q1 2024 went into Japanese equities.With ¥5 trillion annual domestic flow at current rates, Japanese households holding 50% of financial assets in cash versus 13% in the US represents a generational reallocation opportunity.

J.P. Morgan projects ROE improvements of 300 basis points by 2025, reaching 12% to match developed market standards. With 60% of Japanese companies still maintaining ROEs below 10%, the upside remains substantial. The percentage of TSE Prime companies trading below book value declined from 52% to 46% in 2024 - progress, but 46% still represents massive value unlock potential.

Institutional Validation: In 2025 this validation is visible in rules, indices, and rooms. JPX moved from principle to practice by publishing investor-driven guidance on parent-subsidiary listings and by setting out concrete follow-ups to tighten disclosures and independence, the FSA formalised the “Action Programme for Corporate Governance Reform 2025” to maintain pressure on capital efficiency and accountability.

Global standards and local rules converged as FTSE Russell and JPX announced a collaboration to enhance the FTSE Blossom Japan ESG indices with TOPIX constituent information from the 2025 rebalance, embedding governance and sustainability into index architecture used by international allocators, showing that the “cultural shift” toward modern governance is now an investable process.

Buy-side houses described 2025 as the execution year, with analyses linking governance levers to cash outcomes, including record buybacks, delistings, and higher free float, and with tighter TOPIX standards expected to push higher simplification. Market coverage has echoed this, noting that a decade of reforms has “ignited” foreign interest, activist investor or not.

Companies to Watch

Furukawa Electric (TSE: 5801) - Materials & Infrastructure Value Rebuilder

Furukawa raised its FY2024 year-end dividend to ¥120/share (revised Feb 2025), signalling a performance-linked payout policy; FY25 net sales was ¥1.2tn, with Q1 FY26 sales being at an impressive ¥293.7bn, underscoring improving capital efficiency and margin recovery.

The stock trades at roughly 15.7x P/E with market cap at ¥613bn, leaving scope for re-rating as higher-margin communications (data-centre optics) and functional materials scale.

Management guides FY2025 operating profit to about ¥53bn and profit attributable to around ¥36bn, reflecting increased sales of data-centre related products and productivity gains.

Portfolio actions from targeted bolt-ons (HAKUSAN) to the Furukawa Battery tender and planned share transfers create both near-term, material optionality, and clearer value pathways as the group simplifies and repositions around growth verticals.

Namura Shipbuilding (TSE: 7014) - Turnaround & Geopolitical Beneficiary

Namura reported FY2025 net sales of ¥159.2bn, operating profit ¥29.5bn and profit attributable ¥26.2bn marking a decisive recovery from prior losses that delivers clear earnings momentum.

The company now sits on a large new-build backlog of ¥394.1bn (+27% YoY), giving +3 years of production visibility and pricing leverage from VLGC/LNG-dual and handy-size eco designs.

Market valuation is modest versus peers with market cap at ¥210bn and P/E coming in at 6.04x leaving room for re-rating as backlog converts. Crucially, cash & short-term investments (¥90.1bn) exceed interest-bearing debt (¥18.2bn), producing a net-cash posture that materially reduces execution/refinancing risk.

Demand fuelled by recent Australian warship contracts, analyst interest (Goldman Sachs Buy initiation) plus improving ship prices are the primary catalysts for further upside.

GS Yuasa (TSE:6674) - Earnings strength & valuation leverage

GS Yuasa delivered FY 2025 net sales of ¥580.34bn (+3.1% YoY), operating profit of ¥50.75bn (+20.3%) and net profit of roughly ¥30.42bn.

FY2026 forecast calls for sales rising to ¥600.0bn and operating income before goodwill amortisation creeping up to ¥52.0bn, with net profit margin moving to 5.5%.

Valuation here is compelling, given the overvaluation of battery companies in China: P/E at 7.86×, P/B at 0.69× and EV/Sales of 0.51×. Debt/Equity sits at 0.28, with total debt ¥110-115bn vs cash/short-term investments ¥60-65bn net debt modest given earnings strength.

Key catalysts include rising demand for EV/industrial batteries, the company’s ability to pass on raw material cost increases via pricing actions, and stronger earnings from overseas automotive battery segments.

Smaller companies to invest in

To dig further into smaller companies bound to benefit from the institutional & corporate market reforms in Japan, create your own StockScreener like we did:

Bonus: ETFScreener

To find out more about ETFs available to index the stablecoin adoption, make your own ETF Screener like we did:

Conclusion

Japan's corporate governance revolution has achieved institutional escape velocity, through its capacity to go beyond political cycles through regulatory embedding and measurable performance improvements. The mechanics are now self-reinforcing: TSE pressure drives buybacks and delistings, which improves returns and attracts capital, which validates further reforms.

However, too much pressure might feel like squeezing on a toothpaste tube too hard and might not leave enough room for reinvestment in the Japanese economy.

The window for positioning remains open but is narrowing rapidly. The TOPIX revision's second stage in October 2026 will trigger another wave of forced corporate actions as 1,000 companies fight to avoid index exclusion.

NISA flows are accelerating, cross-shareholding unwinds are contractually committed, and activist campaigns are expanding beyond mega-caps into mid-market opportunities.

The risk isn't that these reforms reverse - it's that markets have already priced in the transformation. With Japanese equities still trading at a 32% discount to US valuations despite converging fundamentals, maybe this is a feature not a bug. Japan isn't going to return to its bubble-era excess. It’s choosing to build sustainable shareholder capitalism with a solid feedback loop.

As always, do your own research, this is not investment advice.

Catch you next week where we dig deeper into the Broadcom vs. Nvidia competition for the throne of AI chips for training and more importantly in recent times, inference.

