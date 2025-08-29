Welcome to this week's edition of ImpactFull Weekly, where we analyse strong and weak signals across asset classes, connecting the dots of what we are seeing unfold in the global markets.

$27.6 trillion. That’s the value that moved through stablecoin platforms in 2024, and only in the first five months of 2025, we are already at $20.2 trillions worth of stablecoin transactions processed. With the passing of the GENIUS Act, Jerome Powell taking a dovish stance, paving the way for lower interest rates, this year is stablecoin’s year to shine.

With Circle (NYSE: CRCL) rallying 3x its initial price in a matter of 3 weeks since IPO, and now normalising at 1.6x the IPO price, JP Morgan creating their own in-house stablecoin alternative - JPMD, issued on Base, an Ethereum-based network built by Coinbase, both incumbents and upstarts are gearing up to benefit from its mainstream corporate adoption.

This week, we are diving into the seemingly complex world of stablecoins, how they are consolidating their position as the next generation of financial infrastructure innovation and how our fundamental understanding of money is bound to evolve, fuelled by the US Government’s recent push into stablecoin adoption, a less risky approach to using cryptocurrencies in mainstream finance.

Source: McKinsey & Company

The total value of issued stablecoins has doubled to $250 billion today from $120 billion 18 months ago, and it is forecast to reach more than $400 billion by year-end and $2 trillion by 2028.

But before we dive deeper, we need to understand what stablecoins are.

In 1891, American Express invented the traveler’s check, the first secured form of cross-border payments. These cheques required two signatures - one from the issuing bank and the other from the receiving back at cashout. Given that these cheques were backed by reputable financial institutions, they were easily convertible into local currencies or used in transactions.

Stablecoins are essentially today’s version of the traveler’s check: borderless, stateless, and natively interoperable with existing fragmented global payment systems.

Source: Keyrock

From steam engines to electric engines - stablecoins as the new rails for institutional payments

Source: Keyrock

The transition from steam engines that ushered in the industrial revolution, to diesel engines and today electric engines didn't happen overnight, but when it did, it made entire industries obsolete. This is a similar inflection point we’re noticing today with stablecoins and financial infrastructure.

Consider the mechanics: Visa & Mastercard’s networks, alongside the SWIFT protocol, were built in the 1960s & 70s, as robust as they might be, operate like steam engines or diesel engines - powerful but inefficient.

Requiring 3-5 intermediaries that each take a cut, settling a single transaction in 2-3 business days shouldn’t be what the internet era’s payments and banking systems look like. Sending $200 through traditional banks can cost up to 13% in fees (e.g., sending $200 to Gambia can cost 12.1%) and take several days to complete, under the guise of AML & KYC procedures.

Source: Keyrock

On the contrary, stablecoins operate like electric engines – direct, instant, and nearly frictionless. That same $200 transfer settles in seconds at 1% of the price.

The $7.5 trillion/day FX market, still settling on a T+2 basis through correspondent banks, represents the largest untapped opportunity for stablecoins.

With these advantages, the institutional adoption curve is accelerating exponentially. Keyrock, a crypto investment firm, projects stablecoins will capture 12% of cross-border payment flows and reach $1 trillion in annual payment volume by 2030.

What’s more, it is already underway: stablecoin-linked credit and debit card volumes have exploded from $250 million monthly in early 2023 to over $1 billion by early 2025.

The macroeconomic implications are staggering. Major stablecoin issuers now hold more U.S. Treasuries than countries like South Korea, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. As stablecoins approach holding 25% of the Treasury bill market, they're becoming a new monetary transmission mechanism that the Fed can't ignore.

Brian Armstrong, co-founder & CEO of Coinbase captured this legitimacy factor in working with financial authorities in the early days of Coinbase perfectly in his conversation with John Collision, co-founder of Stripe: "We were legitimate and trustworthy and we were doing it for the right reasons for the long term. That counted for a lot."

This legitimacy is what has enabled JPMorgan, traditionally crypto-skeptical, to launch JPMD on Coinbase's Base blockchain.

Cost, speed, security, transparency: how do stablecoins work in the real world?

Despite the staggering figures we see, we’re still only in the pre-iPhone moment for stablecoins, although current legislation is pushing momentum towards entirely new use cases of this stablecoin technology by asking: if you had near-instantaneous processing at a fraction of the previous networks’ cost and a fool-proof way to verify and secure transactions and identity, what would you make?

To answer this question, we are seeing three opportunity sets:

Source: Ripple Stablecoin Trends in Business and Beyond 2025

Treasury Management/ Working Capital:

Decentralised Finance or DeFi platforms that act as stablecoin exchanges are becoming “working capital engines” where one such platform, Mansa Finance reports a capital turnover of 11x compared to 1-2x annualised turnover for traditional money transfer operations, meaning one dollar on the platform supports $11 in payment monthly volume.

For treasury management and other liquidity solutions, this revolution is being led by protocols like AAVE and Morpho, which have collectively attracted nearly $80 billion in deposits, with lending across top 10 protocols exceeding $330 billion.

Source: Token Terminal

DeFi protocols now facilitate billions in stablecoin lending with:

Instant collateralised lending with algorithmically determined rates

No credit checks – collateral speaks louder than FICO scores

Yield generation of 4-8% APY on stablecoin deposits

Cross-border lending without regulatory friction

Corporate treasurers are taking notice. Why leave $100 million in a bank account earning 0.5% when stablecoin protocols offer 5% with instant liquidity?

Agentic Commerce / B2B Payments:

Agentic Commerce refers to AI-powered agents autonomously searching, discovering, comparing and eventually purchasing on behalf of users. They are sophisticated AI systems capable of understanding complex requirements, comparing options, negotiating terms and completing purchases.

Source: Checkout.com

These agents might operate as:

Personal shopping assistants that automatically reorder household essentials

B2B procurement agents that source materials and manage complex purchasing workflows

Enterprise purchasing systems that handle routine procurement across multiple categories

Specialised buying agents for categories like travel, insurance, or professional services

Brian Armstrong's mandate that every Coinbase engineer use AI tools hints at the future: "I mandated it... You required people to justify to you, the CEO, if they weren't using AI."

Emerging applications in this nascent field include:

AI agents conducting micro-transactions for API calls

Smart contracts automatically rebalancing treasury positions

Machine-to-machine payments in IoT networks

Predictive payment flows optimising working capital in real-time

Emerging Markets Transactions/FX:

Stablecoins' real potential lies in emerging markets, home to 85% of the global population yet underserved by traditional financial infrastructure. In regions with volatile local currencies and limited banking access, stablecoins provide:

Dollar access without foreign bank accounts

Inflation hedge against depreciating local currencies

Remittance rails cutting costs by 90%

Financial inclusion for the 1.7 billion unbanked

Source: World Bank

Because remittance costs remain high, local stablecoins are likely to see continued growth, not just as a workaround for expensive remittance rails, but as a practical tool for spending in local currency. While many users may prefer to receive funds in U.S. dollars, day-to-day expenses still happen in pesos or rupiah.

Stablecoins denominated in local currency bridge that gap. As stablecoin rails continue to get built out, with better liquidity, integrations, and off-ramp access, local stablecoins are expected to accelerate.

Source: Wall Street

Risks & opportunities for incumbents and new age financial institutions

The stablecoin revolution creates clear winners and losers, but the landscape is more nuanced than simple disruption narratives suggest.

Depegging risks

Depegging risk is the possibility that a stablecoin’s market value will deviate from its intended 1:1 parity with its reference asset, in most cases, the US Dollar.

The GENIUS Act addresses this with mandatory 100% cash/T-bill backing and monthly audits, but enforcement remains untested.

The systemic risk is real. Tether's $154 billion market cap represents potential contagion risk. Historical precedents are sobering:

TerraUSD collapsed from $18 billion to zero in 48 hours

Iron Finance lost 100% of value despite partial collateralisation

USDC briefly traded at $0.87 during Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

A new major stablecoin failure could trigger cascading liquidations across DeFi protocols, potentially freezing innovation for years.

Incumbent Adoption Speed: JP Morgan

JPMorgan's JPMD represents the highest level of incumbent adaptation. By launching on Coinbase's Base blockchain while maintaining full control, they have executed a three-pronged strategy where they:

Cannibalise themselves before others do it for them

Maintain client relationships while upgrading infrastructure

Regulatory arbitrage by operating as both bank and quasi-stablecoin issuer

The genius is in the details: JPMD is technically a "deposit token," not a stablecoin, allowing JPM to sidestep certain regulations while offering similar functionality.

Even Jamie Dimon, who is known to be historically skittish when embracing new technology said “There are things that stablecoins maybe can do that your traditional cash can’t”.

The Visa/Mastercard Response: Too Little, Too Late?

The card networks face an existential threat. When stablecoins offer 13x cost reduction (on $200 transaction, 6.5% avg. global cost for legacy $13 vs. $0.3-1 for USDT) and instant settlement, incremental improvements won't suffice. Current strategies include:

Visa's stablecoin settlement pilot with USDC

Mastercard's Multi-Token Network for bank-issued stablecoins

Tokenised receivables programs with platforms like Rain

But these may be insufficient. When Walmart one day launches a stablecoin offering 1% cashback versus Visa's 2% interchange fee, the math becomes inescapable. The $450 billion in annual payment processing fees extracted by traditional networks faces compression to near-zero.

Regulatory Clarity as Competitive Advantage

Powell's dovish stance at Jackson Hole signals Federal Reserve acceptance, but the regulatory landscape remains complex. Circle's first-mover advantage (first to receive NY BitLicense in 2015) provides a significant moat. The GENIUS Act creates clear rules, but implementation details matter:

Reserve composition requirements favor T-bill holders

Monthly audit mandates benefit established players

State licensing complexity advantages well-capitalised firms

OFAC compliance capabilities become table stakes

Companies to watch:

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) - The Infrastructure Monopoly

Trading at $306, Coinbase is the AWS of stablecoins. Their Base blockchain processes 65% of all USDC transactions, while their exchange provides critical on/off ramps. The 50% revenue share with Circle generated $900 million in 2024, projected to hit $2 billion by 2026.

Hidden catalyst: Every corporate stablecoin will need Coinbase's infrastructure. When Walmart, Amazon, and others launch, Coinbase clips the ticket on every transaction. With stablecoin-linked cards growing from $250 million to $1 billion monthly in just two years, Coinbase's payment infrastructure becomes indispensable.

Brian Armstrong's vision is clear: "90% of our resources—going to the core—10% of our resources—going to these venture bets, because five, ten years from now we need to have the next chapter coming out." That next chapter is corporate stablecoin infrastructure.

Block (NYSE:SQ) - The SMB Stablecoin Gateway

Jack Dorsey's Block trades at $79 with massive upside as Cash App becomes the consumer front-end for stablecoins. With 57 million active users and $195 billion in annual payment volume, Cash App's stablecoin integration (launching Q4 2025) positions Block as the bridge between traditional finance and crypto rails.

The opportunity: Small businesses process $5 trillion annually through Square's ecosystem. When Block enables stablecoin acceptance with 0.5% fees versus 2.9% for cards, SMB adoption accelerates. Add Cash App's younger demographic (median age 33) preferring digital-first solutions, and Block captures both sides of the payment equation.

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) - The Retail Stablecoin Casino

At $108, Robinhood is building the consumer gateway to yield-bearing stablecoins. Their 23 million funded accounts represent the most crypto-curious retail audience in traditional finance. The upcoming stablecoin trading and yield products transform Robinhood from a trading app to a neo-bank.

Key advantage: Robinhood's users already trust them with $130 billion in assets. When Robinhood launches 5% APY stablecoin savings accounts (current T-bill rate minus 50bps spread), they capture deposits fleeing 0.5% bank rates.

Their crypto wallet infrastructure, combined with planned EU expansion, positions them to capture the $1 trillion annual stablecoin payment volume projected by 2030.

Hidden catalyst: Robinhood's payment for order flow model translates perfectly to stablecoin/fiat spreads. They can offer "free" stablecoin conversions while earning 10-30 basis points on volume.

Smaller companies to invest in

To dig further into smaller companies bound to benefit from the institutional & corporate stablecoin adoption, create your own StockScreener like we did:

Bonus: ETFScreener

To find out more about ETFs available to index the stablecoin adoption, make your own ETF Screener like we did:

Conclusion

The stablecoin revolution represents the most significant transformation in financial infrastructure since electronic payments emerged. We are in the midst of a new technology adoption curve where entire business models can become obsolete overnight.

We recognise that stablecoins are about reimagining money itself as programmable, instant, and borderless. When stablecoins hold 25% of all the T-bills and every $3.5 billion in growth moves Treasury yields, they become core monetary infrastructure.

Powell's dovish stance, the GENIUS Act's regulatory clarity, and Circle's successful IPO have aligned to create a narrow window of opportunity. When Amazon and Walmart launch their stablecoins and offer instant global payments at near-zero cost, the old world will come to a halt.

We are careening towards a financialisation of the world as we know it, and on another level than previously imagined.

The question now becomes whether you'll be positioned to profit from the $450 billion in payment fees about to evaporate from traditional finance and reappear as the foundation of a new financial order.

As always, do your own research, this is not investment advice.

Stay invested, cautiously.