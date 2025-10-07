Imperial Brands announced a new £1.45bn share buyback program on Tuesday and confirmed that it is on track to meet its annual targets, supported by price increases and growing demand for tobacco alternatives.
The maker of Winston and Gauloises cigarettes, the Blu e-cigarette brand and Rizla rolling papers expected low single-digit growth in revenue from tobacco and next-generation products, at constant exchange rates, and mid-single-digit growth in adjusted operating profit.
The share price has recovered significantly since its low in May, following the announcement of CEO Stefan Bomhard's departure. Lukas Paravicini took over as head of the group on October 1.
Imperial Brands expects to gain market share in the US, Germany and Australia, offsetting declines in Spain and the UK.
Imperial Brands PLC is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of tobacco products. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- manufacture and sale of traditional and new generation tobacco products (66.7%): cigarettes (brands Davidoff, JPS, Fine, West, Lambert & Butler, Winston, News, Bastos, Kool, Gauloises, L&B, Knox, etc.), cigars (Backwoods and Dutch Masters brands), electronic cigarettes (Blu brand), heated tobaccos (Pulze brand), sucking tobaccos (Skruf brand), rolling papers (No. 1 worldwide; Rizla brand);
- distribution of tobacco products (33.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (11.7%), Germany (13.9%), the United States (11.3%), France (10.4%), and others (52.7%).
