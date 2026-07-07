Implanet keeps the momentum going

The specialist in implants for orthopedic surgery posted revenue of €4.1m in the second quarter of 2026, up 27% from the same period last year.

The specialist in implants for orthopedic surgery thus delivered its eighth consecutive quarter of solid growth.



This gain reflects balanced growth across all activities, both in spinal implants and in medical equipment, driven in particular by a doubling of sales of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system.



All geographic regions contributed to this performance. In France, sales rose 18% to €1.36m. The United States posted 24% growth to €1.55m, becoming the group's largest market. Internationally, excluding France and the United States, revenue surged 45% to reach €1.19m, confirming the ramp-up of Implanet's commercial footprint.



As of June 30, 2026, the company had cash of €1.01m. Despite this relatively limited level, management believes it can fund operations over the next 12 months thanks to business prospects, the commercial developments expected in 2026 and 2027, and the payment facilities granted by its partner Sanyou Medical.



For the remainder of the fiscal year, Implanet plans to accelerate its expansion in the United States by strengthening its sales and scientific teams to support the rollout of its JAZZ platform and the products developed with Sanyou Medical. The group also plans to expand the commercialization of its ranges in Europe, the United States and China, a strategic spine market, while enriching its offering with new technologies, notably SMTP Quntas ultrasonic scalpels and solutions integrating artificial intelligence, cobotics and surgical robotics.



Finally, the company is continuing the regulatory steps required to obtain MDR certifications in Europe and FDA 510(k) clearances for its products.



Investors will now look to the release of the half-year results, scheduled for September 15, 2026, to assess how this strong commercial growth translates into improved profitability and cash flows.