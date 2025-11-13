Implanet has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with 8i Robotics, with the first milestone focusing on clinical research to achieve European regulatory compliance for a surgeon-assisted robot designed for spinal surgery.

"The technical solutions developed by 8i Robotics foreshadow the next stages in the evolution of practitioner-supervised surgical assistance technologies," said Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet.

This clinical and regulatory partnership is part of Implanet's long-term strategy to integrate the latest advances and innovations in spinal surgery into its global commercial offering.