If you want to shine at year-end dinners, remember this: in 2025, gold won the "safe haven" contest, and bitcoin won the "roller coaster" one. One strung together records like an asset that reassures when the world sways. The other made people dream, then reminded everyone that crypto is still a story of volatility.

Bitcoin: meteoric rise and brutal fall

The bitcoin's 2025 Vintage will go down in history for its extreme volatility. The cryptocurrency started the year at full throttle, buoyed by renewed enthusiasm from traditional investors and the arrival at the White House of an openly pro-crypto president, Donald Trump.

First came the most surreal episode of the year: Donald Trump and Melania Trump launched their own memecoins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, billed by their promoters as an "expression of support" rather than an investment - a move that immediately triggered conflict-of-interest warnings (since the White House also, de facto, shapes the sector's regulatory environment). A sign of the times: in 2025, crypto is no longer just a market - it is also a narrative, viral, political tool.

Then came the first real reality check: April. Cryptos, like stocks, stumbled when Donald Trump unveiled his tariff announcements. Bitcoin slid with the Nasdaq, proof that in 2025 it no longer behaved like an isolated planet, but like a risk-on asset plugged into the same socket as the markets. This year, bitcoin reacted to the same catalysts as the NASDAQ or the S&P 500 - monetary policy, enthusiasm (and possible bubble) around AI, and of course geopolitical twists.

MarketScreener

The data confirms this trend: the one-year average correlation between BTC and the S&P 500 index reached 0.5 (clearly positive), versus just 0.2 to 0.3 in previous years. In short, bitcoin behaved like a risky asset amongst others, for now losing its fantasized status as the "new digital gold."

Summer rekindled BTC's spark. Hopes of rate cuts resurfaced, the market breathed, and speculation resumed. Then autumn delivered the climax: in early October, bitcoin hit a record of above $126,000. The kind of number that silences skeptics... just long enough for euphoria to turn fragile. The institutional machine had a lot to do with it. Even as the price started to turn, Spot Bitcoin ETFs kept acting as a massive entry point for traditional investors. And conversely, when the correction bit, the move was visible in real time: in November, IBIT (BlackRock) even saw a record daily outflow in a single session, proof that "regulated finance" now also amplifies deleveraging phases.

In this new landscape, IBIT is not just another ETF: in 2025, Bloomberg pointed out that BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin ETF became the firm's most lucrative product (in fee revenue), ahead of the rest of its lineup - a very concrete way of saying bitcoin has entered the business model of asset-management giants.

On October 10, another shock: Trump announced higher tariffs on China and brandished the threat of export controls on critical software. The market emptied in a flash: over $19bn of leveraged positions were liquidated - a historic record for the crypto ecosystem. Bitcoin plunged to around $104,783 during the October 10-11 episode.

Since then, the rebound has sputtered. In mid-November, BTC briefly dipped below $90,000, erasing its gains for the year and leaving a mark: in 2025, confidence can "erode at a remarkable speed," market participants noted.

As Christmas approaches, the scorecard is paradoxical: a record high, then a descent. In early December, bitcoin hovered around $89,000, more than 30% below its October peak, and is on track to end the year down (about -5%), which would be its first negative annual performance since 2022. A reversal of fortune few analysts had anticipated: as late as end-October, some maximalists like Michael Saylor (boss of the listed company holding the most bitcoins in the world) were betting on a 150,000 USD price before January.

Strategy vs Bitcoin

MarketScreener

Finally, while bitcoin was on a rollercoaster, stablecoins took the helm. Their market cap hit a record around $251.7bn (+22% in 2025), driven by usage (trading, transfers, payments) and by a major political shift in the United States with progress on a dedicated legislative framework.

Gold, the ultimate haven in times of crisis

At the exact opposite end of the financial spectrum, in 2025 gold enjoyed its most resounding consecration in over four decades. From the first months of the year, the precious metal began a steady ascent, breaking through all its historic ceilings one by one. On March 18, it crossed the $3,000-per-ounce threshold for the very first time, boosted by a series of negative global headlines. That day, the breakdown of a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East - with the resumption of airstrikes in Gaza - reignited fears of a regional conflagration. At the same time, the war-of-words escalation between Washington and Beijing over trade raised fears of a US recession, which significantly weakened the dollar. These events forced investors to reassess their risks: in search of havens for their capital, they turned en masse away from the greenback and equities in favor of gold and other precious metals.

The summer and autumn of 2025 only reinforced this bullish momentum in gold, each new global twist adding fuel to the rise. With bond markets jittery (long-term yields rising, risk premia widening) and central banks adopting a more accommodative tone, the monetary backdrop again favored safe but non-yielding assets like gold. In the United States, the Federal Reserve cut its policy rate four times over the year, a reversal after the aggressive hiking cycle of 2022-2023. This monetary easing - combined with dollar erosion - mechanically increased gold's appeal to international investors.

FED rates

Trading Economics

Added to this were persistent geopolitical tensions (from the threat of a Venezuelan oil blockade announced by Trump in December to smoldering conflicts in Eastern Europe or the Middle East) and the steady appetite of emerging-market central banks to diversify their reserves. Result: the gold price soared by nearly 70% in 2025, its strongest annual gain since 1979.

The mythical $4,000 threshold was smashed in the fall, and at year-end gold is flirting with $4,500 per ounce. The shockwave is broad: silver more than doubled (+141%) to reach $70 per ounce, and even platinum and palladium, industrial metals, returned to levels not seen in years. All indicators of a genuine rush for tangible assets, recalling in some ways the situation of the late-1970s gold fever when runaway inflation and East-West tensions propelled the yellow metal to records (back then, +135% in 1979).

Gold and silver prices year-to-date

MarketScreener