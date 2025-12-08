They were said to be tired, bogged down in paperwork and negative rates. In 2025, European banks nevertheless resurfaced - with a bang.

The MSCI Europe Banks index jumped +83.26%, while the MSCI World gained +20%. Result: share prices are at their highest since 2008.

:MSCI

And guess who is leading the CAC 40 in 2025 in terms of stock performance? Société Générale at +126%.

Performance of CAC 40 companies since January 1 to 06/12/2025

MarketScreener

What happened? Simply a regime shift.

The cause: the end of the zero-rate era

After the big monetary tightening of 2022-2023, inflation has fallen back to around 2% and the ECB stabilized its rates at around 2% by summer 2025.

Euro zone Inflation

Trading Economics

ECB Key Interest Rates

Trading Economics



This level, neither too high nor too low, created a "sweet spot" for banks: they lend more dear than they pay out on deposits, and reinvest part of their treasury at returns that have become attractive again. In short, their core business - turning deposits into loans - becomes profitable again.

The drivers of the surge

1) Margins re-inflating. When rates are no longer zero, the gap between what the bank earns on its loans and what it pays on savings widens. This is the net interest margin. It pulled profits higher in 2024-2025.

2) Risks contained. No wave of defaults: the economy remains modest, balance sheets are stronger than after 2008, provisions stay prudent.

3) Businesses turning. A bit more credit activity, good fees (payments, asset management), and reasonable market revenues: the "engine" is no longer limited to real estate lending alone.

4) Revaluation on the stock market. Years of declines had compressed prices. In 2025, the market agreed to pay the banks above their book value (the price-to-book ratio rises above 1).

5) Generous distributions. With comfortable capital cushions, dividends and share buybacks return strongly - a powerful magnet for investors.

Why it's a true regime shift

For almost a decade, zero/negative rates stifled margins. 2025 marks the opposite: monetary normalization gives the European banking model room to breathe. Add cleaned-up balance sheets, better-controlled costs, and valuations still reasonable versus American giants: the cocktail attracted international investors to the euro area.

Limitations of the perfect moment

Nothing lasts forever. Three fragilities to keep in mind:

If rates fall too much , margins will compress again.





If growth slows , the cost of risk (defaults) could rise.





If competition intensifies (fintechs, Big Tech, new rules), investments will be needed to stay in the digital race - which weighs on short-term costs.



What it means for you

Saver/Shareholder. Banks pay more visible dividends and buy back their shares: the yield for shareholders becomes a strong argument again.





yield for shareholders Customer. Credit remains more accessible than in stressed periods? but banks do not always pass on rate increases fully to variable-rate savings accounts: their margin also takes a hit there.





banks do not always pass on rate increases fully to variable-rate savings accounts: their margin also takes a hit there. Real economy. Profitable banks fund better businesses and households. As long as the balance between "appropriate rates / low defaults" holds, credit keeps circulating.



The closing word

After ten years of stagnation, European banks breathe again thanks to rate normalization and cleaned-up balance sheets. 2025 was the year of a spectacular stockmarket catch-up. The rest will depend on a fine thread: rates high enough to feed margins, but not so high as to choke growth. If that thread holds, the comeback could last. Otherwise, this 2025 vintage year will be remembered as a brief summit - brilliant, but demanding for what comes next.