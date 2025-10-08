After the failure of three prime ministers in one year, the political deadlock is now clear. While France needs to adopt a budget to reduce its deficit, the lack of a majority in the National Assembly makes any compromise impossible for the time being. This situation is weighing on growth.

In a country that is already known for its pessimism, the political crisis is not helping matters. Indeed, it is further weighing on confidence—which is at its lowest level in two years—and ultimately on growth.

The political crisis is definitely creating uncertainty. And uncertainty leads to a wait-and-see attitude. Local authorities are putting their investments on hold for fear of cuts in state subsidies, while the prospect of higher taxes is prompting households and businesses to postpone purchases and investments.

This wait-and-see attitude is reflected in household savings trends. The French have been saving even more since the dissolution of the National Assembly last June. This is in contrast to other European countries, where savings rates are stabilizing or even declining.

Source: Banque de France, Financial Times

Consumers saving rather than spending, and businesses and local authorities no longer investing is obviously bad for growth. Since the start of this political crisis in October 2024, Mathieu Plane and Eric Heyer, economists at the OFCE, estimate the cost to France at 0.5 percentage point of GDP, or €15bn.

When will there be a budget?

Everything is somewhat on hold, pending the adoption of a budget, which in a way sets the rules of the game for all economic players.

The budget vote is a highly regulated procedure, defined by the Organic Law on Finance Laws (LOLF). Under this framework, the government must submit the draft finance bill "no later than the first Tuesday in October." We passed this deadline yesterday.

Parliament then has up to 70 days to vote on the draft finance bill. Finally, it must be promulgated by the President of the Republic and published in the Official Journal by December 31 at the latest.

In the event of a significant delay, however, the government may adopt a special law to avoid an US-style shutdown. The previous budget is renewed pending the vote on a formal budget.

This was the solution used last year after Michel Barnier failed to get a budget passed and resigned in early December. The 2025 budget was finally adopted in February.

France is also under pressure from its European partners, who are waiting for updated plans to reduce what is currently the largest deficit in the eurozone.