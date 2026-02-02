In January, New Passenger Car Sales Fell by 6.55% in France

According to data from the Plateforme Automobile, new passenger car registrations dropped by 6.55% in France in January, despite the month having one more working day (22 compared to 21 in 2025). In total, 107,157 new registrations were recorded for this type of vehicle.

In detail, Stellantis saw its new passenger car sales decrease by 2.69%, to 35,624 units. Peugeot sales fell by 8.18%, Citroën's increased by 2.80%, and Fiat saw a sharp rise of 21.55%.



For Groupe Renault, registrations grew by 1.13%, reaching 27,994 units. The Renault brand recorded a 20.74% increase in registrations, while Dacia's plunged by 33.87%, and Alpine's rose by 6.14%.



Among other manufacturers, results were highly mixed: the Volkswagen Group experienced a decline of 7.15%, BMW -24.03%, Daimler +15.49%, and Tesla -42.07%.