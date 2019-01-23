inPowered : Brings GDPR-Compliant Content Amplification Platform to All International Markets

Global Demand for Content-Based Advertising is on the Rise as Privacy
Protection Becomes Paramount
inPowered, the programmatic content amplification company that enables
advertisers to promote their content at scale and only pay for
post-click engagement across over 40 native and social networks, has
announced its plans to enter the global paid media marketplace to serve
client demand for AI-powered content amplification. In doing so, Jon
Mayo has been promoted to Chief International and Growth Officer to
oversee the global expansion. In addition, Chike Onyekwuluje has joined
inPowered as its new Senior Director of Sales, UK based in London.
Global demand for content-based advertising, as opposed to
interruption-based advertising, is reaching an inflection point. This
was predicted in Forrester’s 2017 report entitled, “The End of
Advertising as We Know It.” The report shows that top-spending CMOs
complain that display ads don’t do what they pay them to do and that
consumers are embracing interruption-free experiences. As a result,
billions of display ad dollars are being moved to content in order to
build customer relationships.
“We’ve known for some time now that interruptive advertising is
problematic for consumers,” said Paul Dalton, Chief Media & Growth
Officer, Intl Region, Digitas. “inPowered having a EMEA office in London
allows us to expand our global partnership with their content
amplification platform to bring high-quality owned, earned and sponsored
content that adds value to consumers while respecting their privacy and
earning their trust.”
The EU’s GDPR initiative, which went into effect last year, has helped
accelerate the demand for inPowered’s content amplification solution as
marketers have shifted focus and budgets to advertising that’s adding
value to consumers instead of interrupting their experience and privacy
with third-party targeting and retargeted banner ads.
“Having led North America revenue for inPowered for the past four years
we’ve seen a clear shift in mindset for our clients from interruptive
ads to engaging experiences,” said Jon Mayo, Chief International and
Growth Officer, inPowered. “The GDPR regulations have certainly
accelerated global demand for content-based advertising in the past year
with the UK leading the charge.”
In 2014, inPowered’s technology helped brands identify and amplify
third-party content (earned media) resulting in nearly a 400% lift in
purchase consideration, as compared to standard online advertising, and
up to 14x ROI. Later it began amplifying brand content (owned media) and
sponsored content, too.
After listening to its customers, who wanted to pay for post-click
engagement and not clicks, inPowered introduced the first ever cost per
engagement pricing model in 2015. In 2018, it introduced its one of a
kind sponsored content marketplace – connecting advertisers and
publishers to create content using cost per engagement (CPE) pricing.
This year inPowered has introduced its AI-powered native video ads and
announced its international expansion.
About inPowered
inPowered, the programmatic content amplification company, enables
advertisers to drive consumer engagement with owned, earned and
sponsored content. It was founded in 2014 by Peyman Nilforoush and
Pirouz Nilforoush after selling their previous company to Ziff Davis.
Their one of a kind AI and machine learning driven dynamic cost per
engagement (dCPE) pricing model enables advertisers to eliminate paid
media waste and avoid paying for impressions and clicks in order to
focus budgets on engaged content only. Owned, earned and sponsored
content are instantly turned into native ads across 40+ native and
social networks. inPowered is headquartered in San Francisco with
offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London and Toronto. Visit http://inpwrd.com
