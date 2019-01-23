Log in
inPowered : Brings GDPR-Compliant Content Amplification Platform to All International Markets

01/23/2019 | 03:01am EST

Global Demand for Content-Based Advertising is on the Rise as Privacy Protection Becomes Paramount

inPowered, the programmatic content amplification company that enables advertisers to promote their content at scale and only pay for post-click engagement across over 40 native and social networks, has announced its plans to enter the global paid media marketplace to serve client demand for AI-powered content amplification. In doing so, Jon Mayo has been promoted to Chief International and Growth Officer to oversee the global expansion. In addition, Chike Onyekwuluje has joined inPowered as its new Senior Director of Sales, UK based in London.

Global demand for content-based advertising, as opposed to interruption-based advertising, is reaching an inflection point. This was predicted in Forrester’s 2017 report entitled, “The End of Advertising as We Know It.” The report shows that top-spending CMOs complain that display ads don’t do what they pay them to do and that consumers are embracing interruption-free experiences. As a result, billions of display ad dollars are being moved to content in order to build customer relationships.

“We’ve known for some time now that interruptive advertising is problematic for consumers,” said Paul Dalton, Chief Media & Growth Officer, Intl Region, Digitas. “inPowered having a EMEA office in London allows us to expand our global partnership with their content amplification platform to bring high-quality owned, earned and sponsored content that adds value to consumers while respecting their privacy and earning their trust.”

The EU’s GDPR initiative, which went into effect last year, has helped accelerate the demand for inPowered’s content amplification solution as marketers have shifted focus and budgets to advertising that’s adding value to consumers instead of interrupting their experience and privacy with third-party targeting and retargeted banner ads.

“Having led North America revenue for inPowered for the past four years we’ve seen a clear shift in mindset for our clients from interruptive ads to engaging experiences,” said Jon Mayo, Chief International and Growth Officer, inPowered. “The GDPR regulations have certainly accelerated global demand for content-based advertising in the past year with the UK leading the charge.”

In 2014, inPowered’s technology helped brands identify and amplify third-party content (earned media) resulting in nearly a 400% lift in purchase consideration, as compared to standard online advertising, and up to 14x ROI. Later it began amplifying brand content (owned media) and sponsored content, too.

After listening to its customers, who wanted to pay for post-click engagement and not clicks, inPowered introduced the first ever cost per engagement pricing model in 2015. In 2018, it introduced its one of a kind sponsored content marketplace – connecting advertisers and publishers to create content using cost per engagement (CPE) pricing. This year inPowered has introduced its AI-powered native video ads and announced its international expansion.

About inPowered

inPowered, the programmatic content amplification company, enables advertisers to drive consumer engagement with owned, earned and sponsored content. It was founded in 2014 by Peyman Nilforoush and Pirouz Nilforoush after selling their previous company to Ziff Davis. Their one of a kind AI and machine learning driven dynamic cost per engagement (dCPE) pricing model enables advertisers to eliminate paid media waste and avoid paying for impressions and clicks in order to focus budgets on engaged content only. Owned, earned and sponsored content are instantly turned into native ads across 40+ native and social networks. inPowered is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London and Toronto. Visit http://inpwrd.com for more information. Subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
