inRiver : Launches Contribute Application to Power E-commerce Supplier Onboarding

inRiver,
the leading provider of SaaS-based product information management (PIM)
solutions, today launched the powerful supplier onboarding solution,
inRiver Contribute. This product takes supplier onboarding to the next
level by improving time to market, enriching product information from
partners, suppliers and merchants, and drives consistent customer
experiences across the e-commerce ecosystem.
Organizations today work with suppliers, partners, and vendors from
across the globe that rely on accurate and enriched product information.
Without a solution to enable disparate teams to collect, enrich,
optimize and utilize the product data, information often becomes
inaccurate, misplaced or lost. Poor product information management
impacts vendor performance, consumer trust, and ultimately, revenue.
“The amount of data we previously had to source, then enrich, and batch
for hundreds of vendors to support our partner ecosystem was inefficient
at best,” said Tomas Köhlman, business admin manager, Axbeautyhouse.
“inRiver Contribute has streamlined our onboarding processes, nearly
eliminating the need for emails or file transfers between vendors. We
have complete trust and confidence in the product data, and now have the
possibility to verify and review uploads and then get to market quickly
and easily.”
inRiver Contribute helps speed and optimize supplier onboarding via:
-
Simplicity – visually locate the entire batch of product data all in
one place
-
Efficiency - quickly identify any gaps of missing data from the shelf
visually
-
Collaboration – present a comprehensive and stocked digital shelf
seamlessly
“The power of Contribute can be felt across the e-commerce organization,
empowering marketers to deliver amazing product experiences to
consumers,” said Eric Waller, chief technology officer and executive
vice president of product for inRiver. “Teams can now quickly and easily
manage the flow of product information from partners and suppliers
seamlessly via Contribute. From sourcing to enriching data to
merchandising products, it’s now all possible in one solution that’s
purpose-built for marketers.”
Learn more about how inRiver Contribute can help you achieve faster
time-to- market and a more streamlined process for vendor
onboarding here.
About inRiver
Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers
and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product
information management (PIM) products and services that help create,
update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products
globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer
satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers
across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product
flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in
Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm,
and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005648/en/