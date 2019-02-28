Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

inRiver : Launches Contribute Application to Power E-commerce Supplier Onboarding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 10:41am EST

Seamless Management of Product Information that Stocks the Digital Shelf, Speeds Time to Market and Drives Customer Experiences Eliminates Inefficiencies

inRiver, the leading provider of SaaS-based product information management (PIM) solutions, today launched the powerful supplier onboarding solution, inRiver Contribute. This product takes supplier onboarding to the next level by improving time to market, enriching product information from partners, suppliers and merchants, and drives consistent customer experiences across the e-commerce ecosystem.

Organizations today work with suppliers, partners, and vendors from across the globe that rely on accurate and enriched product information. Without a solution to enable disparate teams to collect, enrich, optimize and utilize the product data, information often becomes inaccurate, misplaced or lost. Poor product information management impacts vendor performance, consumer trust, and ultimately, revenue.

“The amount of data we previously had to source, then enrich, and batch for hundreds of vendors to support our partner ecosystem was inefficient at best,” said Tomas Köhlman, business admin manager, Axbeautyhouse. “inRiver Contribute has streamlined our onboarding processes, nearly eliminating the need for emails or file transfers between vendors. We have complete trust and confidence in the product data, and now have the possibility to verify and review uploads and then get to market quickly and easily.”

inRiver Contribute helps speed and optimize supplier onboarding via:

  • Simplicity – visually locate the entire batch of product data all in one place
  • Efficiency - quickly identify any gaps of missing data from the shelf visually
  • Collaboration – present a comprehensive and stocked digital shelf seamlessly

“The power of Contribute can be felt across the e-commerce organization, empowering marketers to deliver amazing product experiences to consumers,” said Eric Waller, chief technology officer and executive vice president of product for inRiver. “Teams can now quickly and easily manage the flow of product information from partners and suppliers seamlessly via Contribute. From sourcing to enriching data to merchandising products, it’s now all possible in one solution that’s purpose-built for marketers.”

Learn more about how inRiver Contribute can help you achieve faster time-to- market and a more streamlined process for vendor onboarding here.

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aMOTOROLA : Equips German Federal Police with Body-Worn-Cameras and Digital Evidence Management Software
PU
10:56aTATA STEEL : ALL SET TO CELEBRATE THE 180th BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF IT'S FOUNDER
PU
10:56aUTD UNSCRIPTED : In at the deep end
PU
10:56aFORESIGHT 4 VCT : Issue of Equity
AQ
10:55aNRC GROUP ASA : - Acquisition of own shares
AQ
10:55aTracy Ging Named Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer At S&D Coffee & Tea
PR
10:55aCapability Counts 2019 to Feature Keynote by Eric Ries, Author of The Lean Startup
BU
10:55aSNC LAVALIN : Trudeau says ethics watchdog to decide truth in SNC-Lavalin affair
AQ
10:54aMASKWORLD Masters Peak Season Shipping Volumes Using Descartes pixi* WMS
AQ
10:54aSpring 2019 Grant Cycle Opens March 1
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.