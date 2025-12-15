Increased participation in Spie's employee share ownership program

According to Spie, nearly 25,000 employees from 17 different countries subscribed to its "Share for you 2025" employee share ownership offer (including more than 6,000 who invested for the first time), compared with approximately 21,000 employees last year.



Employees contributed €62 million to the operation, and 2,101,883 new shares were issued by the multi-technical services company for energy and telecoms.



Following the transaction, which was open from September 25 to October 16, more than one in two employees is now a shareholder in the group, and the share of capital held by employees through share ownership programs is approximately 8%.



Spie plans to implement a share buyback program in early 2026 to partially offset the dilutive impact of the existing employee share ownership program and long-term incentive plan.