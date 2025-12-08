The biopharmaceutical company Incyte announced on Sunday that the US FDA has granted the designation of breakthrough therapy to its experimental treatment INCA033989, aimed at certain patients with essential thrombocythemia. This designation, intended to accelerate the development of promising treatments, is based on Phase 1 data showing good tolerability of the product and normalization of platelet counts, with responses enhanced at higher doses, regardless of the type of genetic mutation.

The treatment is being developed for patients with CALR mutations type 1 and non-type 1. In H1 2026 Incyte plans to launch a registry program targeting patients resistant or intolerant to at least one existing cytoreductive therapy. This decision follows discussions with health authorities and marks an important step in Incyte's strategy to strengthen its portfolio in rare myeloproliferative diseases.