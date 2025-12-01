The multi-technical services group Spie announced on Friday evening that Trudy Schoolenberg has decided to resign from her position as independent board member and will leave the board of directors effective December 31, citing personal reasons.

Trudy Schoolenberg joined Spie's board in November 2021, and her co-optation was ratified at the Annual General Meeting held on May 11, 2022. During her tenure, she actively contributed to the board's work and served on the CSR and Governance Committee.

Following her departure, the board will consist of 11 members. As of January 1, 2026, women will make up 56% of the board, a figure that now includes the director representing employee shareholders, while the proportion of independent members will stand at 64%.