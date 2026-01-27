It is in New Delhi that Europe's trade future has just come into sharper focus. Ursula von der Leyen echoed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words to describe what has just happened as the "mother of all deals". Nothing less. As we emerge from the celebrations of India's Republic Day, the European Union and India have just sealed a pact spanning a combined market of two billion people. This is not just a signature on glossy paper; it is an economic pivot in the face of tariffs and Sino-American competition.

What was agreed: The end of India's fortress

After two decades of negotiations worthy of a Greek tragedy, white smoke finally rose on Tuesday, January 27, in New Delhi. Narendra Modi, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa ended the suspense by formalising a treaty that radically liberalises trade between the future world's fourth-largest economy and the European single market.

Specifically, here are the technical terms of this trade agreement, which covers nearly a third of global trade:

The agreement provides for the elimination or sharp reduction of tariffs on 96.6% of European goods. Brussels has run the numbers: that is a direct saving of €4bn a year for our exporters.

The automotive earthquake: India, historically an ultra-protected market, agrees to reduce its customs barriers on European vehicles. Duties, currently prohibitive at 110%, will be slashed to just 10%.

European gastronomic soft power is another winner. Duties on wine, which stood at a deterrent 150%, are cut to 20%. The same goes for spirits (from 150% to 40%) and beer (from 110% to 50%). More anecdotal but symbolic: the 50% taxes on chocolate and pasta are being simply abolished.

Beyond consumer goods, the agreement will ultimately remove duties on vital sectors such as aerospace, chemicals, plastics and, above all, medical equipment (previously taxed at up to 44%). In addition, the text includes a section on the mobility of skilled professionals, crucial for the services sector, which already accounts for €60bn in trade.

Realpolitik * as the underlying driver

Why this agreement now, after 20 years of hesitation? The answer can be summed up in two leaders' names: Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

We are witnessing a classic risk-hedging strategy ("de-risking"):

On one side, faced with punitive tariffs (25% or more) and American unpredictability (for sure), Brussels and New Delhi are looking for alternatives. India, recently targeted by US taxes over its purchases of Russian oil, had an urgent need to diversify its trade alliances so as not to find itself isolated. On the other, India wants to free itself from its cumbersome neighbour. New Delhi sees Europe as a source of the technology and foreign direct investment (FDI) needed to modernise its infrastructure and create millions of jobs (the much-touted Make in India).

Note that the partnership extends beyond trade. India is moving away from its historic Russian supplier and turning to Europe (notably France with the Rafale), while also signing agreements on maritime security and cyber-defence.

*Realpolitik: International policy based on considerations of power balances and concrete possibilities (without ideological influence).

What sticks (and what was sacrificed)

To swallow the pill and avoid a Mercosur-style scenario, pragmatism won out over idealism. Agriculture is, in fact, the unspoken element that makes the deal possible. Europe is keeping its protections on beef, poultry, rice and sugar. Meanwhile, India is protecting its small farmers and its food security. Dairy products remain excluded from tariff cuts. This was the sine qua non condition to avoid a rural backlash on both sides.

India also sought an exemption from the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) for its steel exports. Brussels categorically refused, which remains a point of tension despite the overall signing.

Finally, although the agreement mentions sustainable development, NGOs criticise the lack of sufficiently robust safeguard mechanisms to protect the right to food in India, fearing that the logic of reciprocity will weaken the most vulnerable populations.

India is on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy, overtaking Japan. With bilateral goods trade already reaching €120bn in 2024 (+90% in 10 years) - plus €60bn in services trade - this agreement is a trend accelerator for India and looks like a survival strategy for Europe.