IndiaMART is growing, although like many platform businesses, just ticking along isn't enough.

Published on 05/29/2026 at 04:09 am EDT - Modified on 05/29/2026 at 04:58 am EDT

India’s digital commerce story looks compelling on paper, with around 60 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) gradually shifting online, according to the Ministry of MSME. Businesses are still taking small steps rather than fully committing, which keeps adoption steady.

That slow adoption is visible in the numbers. According to global venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners, India’s B2B e-commerce market still makes up just 1%-2% of total trade. Even if it expands to $200bn by 2030 at a ~17%–20% CAGR, it still points to a gradual build rather than a sudden breakout.

Still, slow doesn't mean there aren't winners emerging. A handful of platforms have cracked the code. Enter IndiaMART.

It runs the largest online B2B classifieds platform in the country, connecting buyers and suppliers across categories, driving enquiries, and building a large base of paying suppliers. The model is proven itself with strong network effects, healthy margins and steady subscription-led cash flows.

However, the challenge is deepening the platform. Growth now depends on pushing suppliers up the value chain, getting better pricing, and making the platform more integral to transactions, rather than just discovery.

Steady drift

IndiaMART’s FY 26 numbers look steady at first sight, revenue from operations came in at around INR 15.7bn, up 13% y/y from INR 13.9bn in FY 25, largely driven by better pricing and collections from existing customers.

Net profit, however, moved the other way. It collected INR 4.7bn, down 14.6% from INR 5.5bn last year, due to rising operating costs and weaker margins, showing that the business is spending more to sustain growth.

Cash and cash equivalent remained strong, at INR 31.2bn, up from INR 28.7bn last year, supported by consistent cash generation and a largely asset-light business model.

Proceed with caution?

IndiaMART’s shares are down about 13.5% over the past year. At INR 2,010, they still sit well below their 52-week high of INR 2,799, so the recovery hasn’t really played out yet.

Valuation looks more reasonable today. The share's FY 27e forward P/E of 22.1x is well below its 3-year historical average of 30.7x, suggesting expectations have already cooled off.

11 out of 13 tracking analysts rate the stock a “Buy”, with an average target price of INR 2,332 (around 15.5% upside potential). The sentiment is positive, but not without caution.

Lingering concerns

There are still quite a few risks here. Growth depends heavily on SMEs actually sticking around and paying more, but churn - especially amongst smaller customers - remains a constant issue. Competition isn’t going away either, with newer SaaS tools and niche platforms chipping away at specific categories.

Then there’s the bigger question of monetization. IndiaMART still sits more on discovery than transactions. Add to that its reliance on pricing hikes and treasury income, and the picture gets a bit mixed.

It’s a solid business, but for now the company feels more steady than compelling.