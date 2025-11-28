Vinpai has announced that Indian group Camlin Fine Sciences Limited (CFSL) has acquired, through contributions in kind, a majority stake of 78.68% of Vinpai's share capital and 84.89% of its voting rights, at a price of EUR3.60 per share.

Having thus crossed the legal threshold of 50% of Vinpai's share capital or voting rights, CFSL will submit, by mid-December at the latest, to the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), a draft simplified public tender offer (OPAS) in cash for the remaining shares, at the same price.

Should the number of Vinpai shares not tendered at the end of the OPAS represent no more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights, CFSL intends to request the implementation of a compulsory squeeze-out procedure.

Moreover, in the coming days, CFSL will proceed with the conversion of its convertible bonds issued on October 20, resulting in the issuance of 1,100,000 new ordinary shares of Vinpai in its favor.

Consequently, following the block acquisition and bond conversion, CFSL will hold 83.82% of the share capital and 80.86% of the voting rights of the company, which specializes in functional ingredients derived from algae and plant-based raw materials.