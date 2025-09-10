The second quarter of the world's largest publicly traded fast fashion retailer ended with a performance slightly below expectations. The group was particularly affected by currency fluctuations. However, momentum has picked up significantly since last month, with double-digit growth. Investors are now anticipating a strong end to the year.

The owner of the Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, and Bershka brands has suffered from its exposure to the United States, its second-largest market. The weak dollar reduced the value of sales made across the Atlantic once converted into euros, impacting revenue by 4%. As a result, growth was only 2%, the parent company's weakest quarterly performance since 2018, excluding the Covid years.

The environment remains challenging. Declining purchasing power is limiting non-essential spending. In addition, competition from very low-priced Asian brands is wreaking havoc. Higher tariffs are forcing many US retailers to raise their prices. Despite this, the group's operating margin reached 19.1%, stable relative to last year. In addition, all brands are growing, with the exception of Massimo Dutti, which has slowed slightly.

However, the end of summer and start of autumn months are reviving hope. The group's sales accelerated in August and September. This has been enough to trigger a rebound, proving that it doesn't take much for shareholders to return to one of the sector's best performers.

Inditex is coming off four years of double-digit annual growth - indeed, the current fiscal year reflects a slowdown. However, investors seem to be putting this period into perspective, as they still value the stock close to its historical averages (22x over 5 years, 24x over 10 years).

The group has once again demonstrated its ability to respond positively to a volatile environment. It continues to take risks, as evidenced by its significant investment in a distribution center in Spain designed to maintain its competitive advantage in its integrated supply chain. The group remains constantly responsive, rapidly renewing its collections and responding to trends.

Looking back, the Spanish company has had a remarkable decade, doubling its sales and profits and achieving exceptional profitability. See: Inditex continues its flawless run. Inditex now seems to have the means to leave the sluggish first half of the year behind.