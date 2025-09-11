Baader Europe maintains its 'add' recommendation on Inditex shares, along with its target price of €49.50, after the Spanish textile group's (which operates the Zara brand, amongst others) published its H1 results.



While acknowledging that Inditex reported slightly lower-than-expected performance in H1, the broker points out that the new fall/winter collections have been warmley welcomed.



Baader points out that Inditex reported a 9% y-o-y increase in sales at constant exchange rates between August 1 and September 8, showing a clear acceleration.



Given the group's luxury valuation, the market has been demanding with the stock, but we see the recovery in sales momentum as an encouraging sign for the second half of the year despite persistent headwinds in the market, it continues.