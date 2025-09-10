Revenue grew by 1.6% to €18.4bn in H1 2025, with satisfactory performance both in stores and online. Sales at constant exchange rates increased by 5.1%.



In H1, new stores were opened in 35 markets. At the end of the period, Inditex operated 5,528 stores.



The spring/summer collections were welcomed by our customers. Revenue grew by 1.6% to €18.4bn, showing satisfactory growth both in stores and online. Sales at constant exchange rates increased by 5.1%, the group said.



Its gross margin reached 58.3% (-5 bp). EBITDA rose by 1.5% to €5.1bn. EBIT increased by 0.9% to €3.6bn. Net profit rose 0.8% to €2.8bn.



CEO Oscar García Maceiras said, that we have once again delivered a solid performance in the first half of 2025, with satisfactory sales in a complex market environment and maintaining high levels of profitability.



At current exchange rates, Inditex expects a currency impact of around -4% on sales in 2025. For 2025, Inditex expects a stable gross margin (+/-50 bp).