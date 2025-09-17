UBS has upgraded Inditex shares from 'neutral' to 'buy' with a target price raised from €48 to €52, now representing 12% upside potential for the Spanish textile group, which operates the Zara brand, amongst others.
The steady improvement in growth since the beginning of the year means that we can now refocus on the long-term opportunities for the best model in the sector, the broker summarises.
Inditex: UBS upgrades stock
Published on 09/17/2025 at 04:36 am EDT
