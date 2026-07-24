Indra Group yesterday reported net income of €143m for the second quarter of its fiscal year, down 7.9% from the same period a year earlier but above the S&P consensus, which had more modestly penciled in €117m.
Revenue came in at €1.844bn on a reported basis (+43% and in line with expectations), driven by growth across all divisions. Revenue jumped 156% in Defense and 403% in Space, while ATM rose 15%, Minsait 4% and Mobility 2%.
Reported EBITDA increased 87.3% to €263m (consensus: €235m), taking the EBITDA margin to 14.3%, versus 10.9% a year earlier.
Quarterly order intake reached €2.154bn, up 62% on a reported basis (59.9% at constant exchange rates), reflecting continued strong commercial momentum.
'The second-quarter results clearly demonstrate Indra Group's industrial capabilities and our ability to execute and deliver the contracts in our order book, which allows us to once again confirm our targets for the 2026 fiscal year as a whole,' said CEO Josep Maria Recasens.
For the full year, the group is targeting revenue above €7bn at constant exchange rates, reported EBIT above €700m and reported free cash flow above €375m.
Indra Sistemas, S.A. is the Spanish leader in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of information technology, defense, and simulation systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas:
- sales of systems: IT systems (systems for air traffic control and management, electronic payment control, surveillance, identification, vote counting, on-line training platforms, etc.), electronic defense equipment (radar, observation satellites, communication systems, instrument panels, etc.), automatic simulation and maintenance systems (fighter pilot training, diagnosis, and error detection systems.), etc.;
- services: consulting, maintenance, project management, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (53.5%), Italy (3.4%), Europe (15.7%), Brazil (4.1%), Americas (14.7%) and Asia/Middle East/Africa (8.6%).
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