Industrial partners are accelerating the development of this active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar for the German and Spanish air forces, with commissioning scheduled for 2027.

HENSOLDT and Indra have announced the commencement of real-world testing for the ECRS Mk1 (Eurofighter Common Radar System Mark 1), destined for German and Spanish Eurofighter combat aircraft.



For this phase, the radar is equipped with its full hardware suite and the most advanced software version to date. Testing relies on real targets to replicate operational scenarios and further mature the software architecture.



Initial results highlight gains in the robustness and performance of the hardware and software framework, validating the subsystem enhancements requested by the program's customers in 2024.



The ECRS Mk1 is designed to bolster the Eurofighter's air-to-air, air-to-surface, and electronic warfare capabilities. The program was contracted in 2020, with deliveries to Germany and Spain slated to begin in 2027.