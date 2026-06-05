HENSOLDT and Indra have announced the commencement of real-world testing for the ECRS Mk1 (Eurofighter Common Radar System Mark 1), destined for German and Spanish Eurofighter combat aircraft.
For this phase, the radar is equipped with its full hardware suite and the most advanced software version to date. Testing relies on real targets to replicate operational scenarios and further mature the software architecture.
Initial results highlight gains in the robustness and performance of the hardware and software framework, validating the subsystem enhancements requested by the program's customers in 2024.
The ECRS Mk1 is designed to bolster the Eurofighter's air-to-air, air-to-surface, and electronic warfare capabilities. The program was contracted in 2020, with deliveries to Germany and Spain slated to begin in 2027.
Indra Sistemas, S.A. is the Spanish leader in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of information technology, defense, and simulation systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas:
- sales of systems: IT systems (systems for air traffic control and management, electronic payment control, surveillance, identification, vote counting, on-line training platforms, etc.), electronic defense equipment (radar, observation satellites, communication systems, instrument panels, etc.), automatic simulation and maintenance systems (fighter pilot training, diagnosis, and error detection systems.), etc.;
- services: consulting, maintenance, project management, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (51.5%), Italy (4.5%), Europe (15.4%), Brazil (4.4%), Americas (15.7%) and Asia-Middle East-Africa (8.5%).
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