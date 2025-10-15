Indra Sistemas shares rose over 6% to €43 in Madrid today. The stock is bucking the trend in the defense sector, which has been neglected by the markets as investors shift their focus to more discounted stocks.
According to El Confidencial, the Spanish government has awarded Indra and Finland's Bittium a €770m contract that was initially won by Telefonica in partnership with Elbit. The contract covers the development of radios for battle tanks.
Indra Sistemas, S.A. is the Spanish leader in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of information technology, defense, and simulation systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas:
- sales of systems: IT systems (systems for air traffic control and management, electronic payment control, surveillance, identification, vote counting, on-line training platforms, etc.), electronic defense equipment (radar, observation satellites, communication systems, instrument panels, etc.), automatic simulation and maintenance systems (fighter pilot training, diagnosis, and error detection systems.), etc.;
- services: consulting, maintenance, project management, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (51.5%), Italy (4.5%), Europe (15.4%), Brazil (4.4%), Americas (15.7%) and Asia-Middle East-Africa (8.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.