Indra Sistemas shares rose over 6% to €43 in Madrid today. The stock is bucking the trend in the defense sector, which has been neglected by the markets as investors shift their focus to more discounted stocks.



According to El Confidencial, the Spanish government has awarded Indra and Finland's Bittium a €770m contract that was initially won by Telefonica in partnership with Elbit. The contract covers the development of radios for battle tanks.