Indra strengthens its role in rebuilding air traffic management in Ukraine

The Spanish technology group is formalizing new agreements with the Ukrainian authorities to prepare the modernization of air navigation infrastructure and support the protection of critical infrastructure.

Indra Group announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's air navigation service provider, UkSATSE, to prepare the modernization, phased reactivation and digitization of the country's air traffic management systems once security conditions allow the reopening of airspace.



The group will also carry out a strategic study, financed by a loan from the Fund for the Internationalization of Companies (FIEM), to assess the state of air navigation infrastructure, define the future technology architecture and identify the priority investments needed to bring them back into service and modernize them.



The agreement provides for cooperation on air traffic control, communications, navigation and surveillance systems, including next-generation radars, in line with European interoperability standards.



Indra is underlining its ambition to strengthen its role as a technology partner in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the modernization and protection of strategic infrastructure.