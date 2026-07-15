Indra strengthens its role in rebuilding air traffic management in Ukraine
The Spanish technology group is formalizing new agreements with the Ukrainian authorities to prepare the modernization of air navigation infrastructure and support the protection of critical infrastructure.
Indra Group announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's air navigation service provider, UkSATSE, to prepare the modernization, phased reactivation and digitization of the country's air traffic management systems once security conditions allow the reopening of airspace.
The group will also carry out a strategic study, financed by a loan from the Fund for the Internationalization of Companies (FIEM), to assess the state of air navigation infrastructure, define the future technology architecture and identify the priority investments needed to bring them back into service and modernize them.
The agreement provides for cooperation on air traffic control, communications, navigation and surveillance systems, including next-generation radars, in line with European interoperability standards.
Indra is underlining its ambition to strengthen its role as a technology partner in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the modernization and protection of strategic infrastructure.
Indra Sistemas, S.A. is the Spanish leader in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of information technology, defense, and simulation systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas:
- sales of systems: IT systems (systems for air traffic control and management, electronic payment control, surveillance, identification, vote counting, on-line training platforms, etc.), electronic defense equipment (radar, observation satellites, communication systems, instrument panels, etc.), automatic simulation and maintenance systems (fighter pilot training, diagnosis, and error detection systems.), etc.;
- services: consulting, maintenance, project management, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (53.5%), Italy (3.4%), Europe (15.7%), Brazil (4.1%), Americas (14.7%) and Asia/Middle East/Africa (8.6%).
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