Indra Group, in partnership with the Polish NDI Group, has announced the modernization of the pilot and crew training center for the Polish Air Medical Service (LPR). The contract includes a Level D Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for EC135 P3 helicopters, configurable for the P2+ version, the construction of a new building, along with the renovation of existing facilities.

The simulator will feature "Roll-in/Roll-out" functionality, allowing for the integration of future cockpits. According to Indra, simulator-based training can reduce required actual flight hours by up to 40%, while enhancing safety and lowering operating costs.

Indra Sistemas shares are currently up about 5% in Madrid, bringing the stock's YTD  performance to about +20%.