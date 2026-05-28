The Spanish group will supply a Level D flight simulator for EC135 helicopters and participate in the expansion of the LPR training center in Warsaw.

Indra Group, in partnership with the Polish NDI Group, has announced the modernization of the pilot and crew training center for the Polish Air Medical Service (LPR). The contract includes a Level D Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for EC135 P3 helicopters, configurable for the P2+ version, the construction of a new building, along with the renovation of existing facilities.



The simulator will feature "Roll-in/Roll-out" functionality, allowing for the integration of future cockpits. According to Indra, simulator-based training can reduce required actual flight hours by up to 40%, while enhancing safety and lowering operating costs.



Indra Sistemas shares are currently up about 5% in Madrid, bringing the stock's YTD performance to about +20%.