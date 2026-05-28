Indra Group, in partnership with the Polish NDI Group, has announced the modernization of the pilot and crew training center for the Polish Air Medical Service (LPR). The contract includes a Level D Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for EC135 P3 helicopters, configurable for the P2+ version, the construction of a new building, along with the renovation of existing facilities.
The simulator will feature "Roll-in/Roll-out" functionality, allowing for the integration of future cockpits. According to Indra, simulator-based training can reduce required actual flight hours by up to 40%, while enhancing safety and lowering operating costs.
Indra Sistemas shares are currently up about 5% in Madrid, bringing the stock's YTD performance to about +20%.
Indra Sistemas, S.A. is the Spanish leader in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of information technology, defense, and simulation systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas:
- sales of systems: IT systems (systems for air traffic control and management, electronic payment control, surveillance, identification, vote counting, on-line training platforms, etc.), electronic defense equipment (radar, observation satellites, communication systems, instrument panels, etc.), automatic simulation and maintenance systems (fighter pilot training, diagnosis, and error detection systems.), etc.;
- services: consulting, maintenance, project management, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (51.5%), Italy (4.5%), Europe (15.4%), Brazil (4.4%), Americas (15.7%) and Asia-Middle East-Africa (8.5%).
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