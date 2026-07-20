"Fundamentals remain intact, and with AI-related power demand still outstripping supply, as well as a broadening recovery across industry and the automotive sector, we believe the risk-reward profile is now more balanced ahead of a strong third quarter, with a 2027 EV/EBIT multiple of around 18.5x," the analyst says.

Similarly, Aixtron is up 0.5% to €39.6 in Frankfurt. A 33% drop over one month has brought the shares of the semiconductor industry equipment supplier close to mwb's estimated intrinsic value of €40, which therefore also upgrades to "hold" from "sell".

"Fundamentals remain intact, and with Q2 orders expected above €200m, we now believe the risk-reward profile is balanced, with a 2027 EV/EBIT multiple of around 22.5x," the broker says.