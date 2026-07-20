Infineon and Aixtron both rise, boosted by mwb upgrades
Infineon is up 0.5% to EUR64, slightly outperforming a listless DAX in Frankfurt, following a rating upgrade from mwb, to "hold" from "sell" on the semiconductor maker. It argues that the share price decline has brought the stock closer to fair value, which it maintains at EUR60.
"Fundamentals remain intact, and with AI-related power demand still outstripping supply, as well as a broadening recovery across industry and the automotive sector, we believe the risk-reward profile is now more balanced ahead of a strong third quarter, with a 2027 EV/EBIT multiple of around 18.5x," the analyst says.
Similarly, Aixtron is up 0.5% to €39.6 in Frankfurt. A 33% drop over one month has brought the shares of the semiconductor industry equipment supplier close to mwb's estimated intrinsic value of €40, which therefore also upgrades to "hold" from "sell".
"Fundamentals remain intact, and with Q2 orders expected above €200m, we now believe the risk-reward profile is balanced, with a 2027 EV/EBIT multiple of around 22.5x," the broker says.
Infineon Technologies AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductors. The group's products include power semiconductors, sensors, microcontrollers, digital, mixed-signal and analog ICs, discrete semiconductor modules, switches, interface ICs, motor-controlling ICs, RF power transistors, voltage regulators, and electronic safety components. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows:
- automotive (50.5%): semiconductor products used in the automotive industry, and memory products for specific applications for automotive, industrial, information technologies, telecommunications and consumer electronics.
- power & sensor systems (28.7%): semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies, mobile devices, mobile phone network infrastructures, human-machine interaction as well as applications with special demands on their robustness and reliability.
- industrial power control (11.1%): semiconductor products for the conversion of electrical energy for small, medium and high-power applications, used in the manufacturing, the low-loss transmission, the storage and the efficient use of electrical energy;
- connected secure systems (9.7%): semiconductors for networked devices, card-based applications, and government documents; microcontrollers for industrial, entertainment, and household applications, components for connectivity systems, various customer support systems.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (14%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (38.1%), Japan (9%), Asia-Pacific (16.7%), the United States (10.3%) and Americas (2.1%).
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