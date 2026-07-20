Infineon is up 0.5% to EUR64, slightly outperforming a listless DAX in Frankfurt, following a rating upgrade from mwb, to "hold" from "sell" on the semiconductor maker. It argues that the share price decline has brought the stock closer to fair value, which it maintains at EUR60.

"Fundamentals remain intact, and with AI-related power demand still outstripping supply, as well as a broadening recovery across industry and the automotive sector, we believe the risk-reward profile is now more balanced ahead of a strong third quarter, with a 2027 EV/EBIT multiple of around 18.5x," the analyst says.



Similarly, Aixtron is up 0.5% to €39.6 in Frankfurt. A 33% drop over one month has brought the shares of the semiconductor industry equipment supplier close to mwb's estimated intrinsic value of €40, which therefore also upgrades to "hold" from "sell".



"Fundamentals remain intact, and with Q2 orders expected above €200m, we now believe the risk-reward profile is balanced, with a 2027 EV/EBIT multiple of around 22.5x," the broker says.