Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Infineon shares, while lowering its target price from €45 to €43, following a reduction in its forecasts for the German chip manufacturer, after a roadshow in Zurich.



While it believes that the main focus of the November 12 publication of the 2025 annual results will be the 2026 guidance, the analyst points to the significant negative impact of exchange rates and uncertainties on the global automotive market.



Oddo BHF nevertheless points out that the stock is now trading at 9.8x EBITDA, below its historical average of 11x and with a wider discount compared to several of its peers (NXP, On Semi) of between 30% and 40%.



We continue to appreciate the group's long-term structural growth profile, with multiple opportunities particularly in the automotive sector, AI and, very soon, robotics, the broker adds.