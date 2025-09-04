Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Infineon shares, while lowering its target price for them from €47 to €45 in the wake of a 5% reduction in its EPS expectations for FY 2026 "more out of caution than conviction."



"We still appreciate Infineon's structural growth profile," the analyst said, highlighting its exposure to the rise of electrification and digitalization in both the automotive and industrial markets.



According to the research firm, the German semiconductor group should theoretically generate 10% growth and an average margin of 25% thanks to excellent cost management very early in the cycle.



"The group's valuation is attractive, well below its historical average," the analyst added, following a 15% drop in the stock price over two weeks "for macro reasons," including a 5% fall on Wednesday.