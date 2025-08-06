Oddo BHF confirms its "Outperform" rating on Infineon shares, wuith an unchanged target price of €47.



The analyst reports that its Q3 results exceeded expectations, notably thanks to an unexpected improvement in margins. The group has also raised its margin guidance for 2025 to 17.6%, driven by higher volumes and faster execution of the cost reduction program.



The broker believes that Infineon is demonstrating remarkable cycle management in a still uncertain environment, where its competitors are struggling to maintain their margins. He points out that the stock is trading at 9.5x 2026 EBITDA, compared with a sector average of 11x, which he believes leaves attractive potential.



The note also highlights Infineon's strategic positioning in automotive electrification, AI, and power semiconductors, as well as good visibility on gradual margin improvement through 2027.