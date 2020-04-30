Log in
infinite ore : announces resignation of director

04/30/2020 | 03:59pm EDT
infinite ore corp. announces resignation of director

April 7, 2020, Vancouver, BC, Canada -INFINITE ORE CORP. ('ILI' or the 'Company') (ILI-TSX:V) (OTCQB:ARXRF) announces the resignation of Michel Boily from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Boily for his years of service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. Our current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation Mineral Belt near Red Lake, Ontario, and the Jackpot Lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario. Infinite also continues to evaluate suitable prospects that fit the mandate of the company. Please visit our website located at www.infiniteore.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
'Mike England'
Mike England, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Infinite Ore Corp. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 19:58:02 UTC
