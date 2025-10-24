Confirmation of a meeting between Trump and Xi next week has eased tensions somewhat on markets weighed down by earnings reports. The final salvo of the week begins under the auspices of Intel, whose results were welcomed positively yesterday evening after the close of Wall Street. Today, the spotlight is on the delayed publication of US inflation figures for September, which the US Bureau of Labour Statistics should manage to publish despite its staff being decimated by the shutdown that has frozen US federal administrations for more than three weeks.

When the mountains aren't Russian, they're Chinese! The equity markets continue to react to the geopolitical rollercoaster ride while keeping an eye on corporate results. Yesterday, Wall Street ended on a positive note, largely erasing Wednesday's losses. The confirmation of a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping did the indices a world of good. The news broke yesterday evening after the close of the European markets. The presidents have agreed to meet on Thursday, 30 October, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Their diplomats will continue to try to reconcile their positions between now and then. It is difficult to know whether the two powers will be able to reach an agreement. Recently, they have made progress through small reciprocal concessions, but the negotiations are notable mainly for their lack of overall compromise. However, the financial markets are satisfied with little: any announcement that removes, postpones or mitigates a harsh trade war is considered good news.

This context favoured US technology stocks yesterday and is boosting their Asian counterparts this morning. The relationship between the United States and China is crucial for the semiconductor industry, both in terms of production and commercial opportunities. Intel's results, published after the close of Wall Street and well received, are also contributing to the optimism of the Chinese, Japanese and Korean technology sectors this morning.

In Europe, the broad Stoxx Europe 600 index hit a new record yesterday at 574 points, after gaining 0.4%. It is up 13.2% since 1 January, helped by the performance of industrial goods (+43%, particularly arms and electrical equipment suppliers), banking (+39%) and basic materials (+34%, particularly steel and mining). However, over the past month, the consumer (particularly luxury goods) and utilities (energy-related) sectors have taken over, in an early rotation to the detriment of defence and banking. At the moment, there is tech and then there is tech: tech that the market considers exposed to AI and tech that the market considers unrelated to AI or threatened by it.

Today, investors will be looking at a new set of results (including Sanofi, NatWest and Eni in Europe, and Procter and General Dynamics in the US), but attention will quickly turn to the release of US inflation figures for September early afternoon. Macroeconomic data has become a rare commodity in the United States since the start of the budget impasse, which has been going on for three weeks. The statistics services have nevertheless managed to publish, two weeks late, the consumer price index for the previous month.

The market anticipates little impact on the prevailing scenario: a Fed rate cut at next week's meeting.

Firstly, because investors love rate cuts and are never opposed to figures that point in that direction. Secondly, because scarcity reinforces the expectations of economic agents, who are navigating somewhat in the fog, from the average consumer to the central bank. The consensus is for an annual price increase of 3%, both for headline inflation and core inflation.

The preliminary version of the October PMI activity indicators will also be in the spotlight throughout the day for the major economies. Australia and Japan got the ball rolling last night with manufacturing PMIs below expectations. See you mid-morning for France, Germany, the eurozone and the UK. PMIs are important because they take the pulse of corporate purchasing managers, making them good markers for future economic momentum.

Other news that may influence the markets includes the sudden breakdown in talks between Canada and the United States on customs duties. Donald Trump, the man who generates AI videos of his compatriots being bombarded with poo, justified his decision by broadcasting an Ontario-funded advert showing Ronald Reagan speaking ill of tariffs in 1987. The Reagan Foundation and the current US President consider that the comments have been misrepresented. Oil continued to rise after the White House announced sanctions against the two Russian giants in the sector, Rosneft and Lukoil.

In Asia-Pacific, Australia and India lost a few points, but gains were substantial in Japan (+1.3%) and South Korea (+2.6%). China, which had started strongly, lost some of its gains during the session, with the CSI 300 and Hang Seng up 0.6% at mid-session. Europe is expected to open slightly higher.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: Japan's PMIs, followed by those of France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom; In the United States, with PMIs, new home sales, and the University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.33

: US$1.33 Gold : US$4,110.28

: US$4,110.28 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.02

: US$65.02 United States 10 years : 4%

: 4% BITCOIN: US$111,259

In corporate news:

Inspecs Group received unsolicited takeover bids from multiple parties, including H2 Equity Partners and Safilo Group Spa.

received unsolicited takeover bids from multiple parties, including H2 Equity Partners and Safilo Group Spa. GSK received US FDA approval for Blenrep for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

received US FDA approval for Blenrep for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Saab reported better-than-expected Q3 operating profit and raised its full-year sales guidance.

reported better-than-expected Q3 operating profit and raised its full-year sales guidance. Munters Group AB reported a 17% increase in net sales for Q3 2025, securing major contracts despite operational challenges.

reported a 17% increase in net sales for Q3 2025, securing major contracts despite operational challenges. Fincantieri launched DEEP, an integrated underwater drone system for submarine infrastructure protection.

launched DEEP, an integrated underwater drone system for submarine infrastructure protection. Norsk Hydro reported a decline in Q3 adjusted EBITDA and net profit due to weaker alumina prices and increased costs.

reported a decline in Q3 adjusted EBITDA and net profit due to weaker alumina prices and increased costs. Hexatronic reported better-than-expected Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITA, despite challenges in fiber solutions.

reported better-than-expected Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITA, despite challenges in fiber solutions. UBS Group AG announced Markus Ronner will succeed the retiring vice chairman Gaehwiler in 2026.

announced Markus Ronner will succeed the retiring vice chairman Gaehwiler in 2026. Ford Motor Co is ramping up production of F-150 and Super Duty trucks despite lowering its annual guidance.

is ramping up production of F-150 and Super Duty trucks despite lowering its annual guidance. Intel drove the U.S. stock market higher with strong Q3 earnings fueled by AI demand.

drove the U.S. stock market higher with strong Q3 earnings fueled by AI demand. Microsoft and OpenAI are expanding AI capabilities through new services and acquisitions.

and OpenAI are expanding AI capabilities through new services and acquisitions. Amazon faces leadership changes in its device division and expands career development programs.

faces leadership changes in its device division and expands career development programs. Pershing Square Holdings announced the pricing of its $500 million senior notes offering.

announced the pricing of its $500 million senior notes offering. Oakworth Capital experienced robust Q3 2025 growth with a 22% increase in diluted EPS.

experienced robust Q3 2025 growth with a 22% increase in diluted EPS. Blackstone invested $705 million to acquire a 9.99% stake in Federal Bank.

