Markets do not enjoy uncertainty. They tolerate it, trade on it, even profit from it, but they never quite enjoy it. This week on Wall Street, uncertainty has been the prevailing mood. Futures wavered, indices sagged, and traders sat with their eyes fixed on a single number: inflation. With PCE data hitting forecasts, the mood improved this morning.

More specifically, the inflation measure that the Federal Reserve favors, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index. It is the kind of statistic that lacks glamour but dictates the fate of billions, a reminder that the pulse of the global economy can be reduced to a decimal. Investors know that a hotter-than-expected figure would make the Fed hesitate before cutting rates, prolonging the cost of expensive money. A cooler number, on the other hand, would give markets the permission they have been waiting for to climb again.

The August Core PCE Price Index was released at 8:30 am ET this morning. It rose 0.2% month-over-month and 2.9% year-over-year, perfectly in line with market expectations. While the figures confirm that inflation is cooling steadily without major surprises, the uptick in personal spending - up 0.6% versus a consensus of 0.5% - suggests the consumer remains resilient despite tighter financial conditions. That combination of contained inflation and firm consumption underscores the "soft landing" narrative: growth is holding up while inflation trends lower, easing fears of stagflation and giving the Fed breathing room.

For monetary policy, the data is unlikely to alter the Fed’s cautious stance. With inflation on target and spending still healthy, officials will see little urgency to cut rates aggressively, but also little justification to tighten further. Instead, the Fed can remain patient, balancing the risk of cutting too soon against the risk of stifling growth. Markets responded positively to the numbers, interpreting them as a "Goldilocks" outcome: not too hot, not too cold. Futures rose after the release, with the Dow Jones up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.4%, and the Nasdaq 100 advancing 0.4%.

This week has been a masterclass in nervous anticipation. Traders shifted positions in response to every new scrap of data and every contradictory comment from Federal Reserve officials. The message has been consistent in its inconsistency: the economy is not weak enough to demand swift cuts, but not strong enough to dismiss the idea entirely. In other words, nothing is decided.

The markets reflected that ambivalence. The Dow inched upward, the S&P hovered, the Nasdaq drifted lower—movements too slight to carry conviction, yet enough to betray a collective restlessness.

Then, as if investors needed an extra reason to frown at their screens, came the announcement from President Trump: new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, trucks, and even kitchen cabinets. A 100% duty on branded drugs, 25% on heavy vehicles, 50% on cabinets, 30% on upholstered furniture. The list read less like a coherent trade policy and more like the shopping receipt from a particularly combative trip to Home Depot.

Tariffs risk reigniting trade disputes with partners in Asia and Europe at a moment when inflation remains stubbornly unresolved. Higher costs on imports mean higher prices at home, complicating the Fed’s already delicate task. For a market hungry for rate cuts, tariffs act like extra weight on an already overburdened scale.

Still, there were flickers of optimism. Intel’s stock climbed on reports of possible partnerships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Pharmaceutical shares, too, managed modest gains. Yet retailers like Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled, casualties of the tariff chatter. Technology and health care, industries with global reach and seemingly infinite horizons, continue to attract hope. Furniture and home goods, by contrast, have become symbols of vulnerability: sectors that live or die by consumer confidence, interest rates, and the cost of imported materials.

The larger question is how long elevated valuations can endure without the support of fundamentals. Stocks remain expensive by historical standards, which means that each earnings season is less about growth than about survival. Investors will be scrutinizing corporate results in the weeks ahead with the intensity of detectives, looking for any clue that the rally is justified.

Finally, tensions are rising with Russia. The United States is hardening its stance and rumors suggest that the Europeans have let Russia know, through diplomatic channels, that they are prepared to shoot down Russian fighter jets that engage in provocative behavior.

In Asia-Pacific, all markets were down except Australia, which is limping towards a stable close. Declines were limited to less than 1% in India, Japan and China. South Korea was down 2.5%, weighed down by its pharmaceutical and technology sectors. European leading indicators are bullish, but increased volatility makes the trend fragile.

