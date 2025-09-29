Will tariffs be reflected in inflation figures? This is the question we have been asking ourselves for months now, and August's figures have not provided us with any further answers. Meanwhile, the US economy is resilient, contrary to the concerns of recent weeks.

No surprises on inflation. In August, the PCE rose 2.7% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month. Core inflation (excluding food and energy) rose 2.9% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month.

The key takeaway is that these figures are virtually unchanged from the previous month. We will therefore have to wait a little longer to gauge the impact of tariffs as companies pass on price increases to consumers.

An economy that shows no signs of slowing down

Today's data also showed stronger-than-expected personal consumption expenditures, with a 0.6% increase last month compared to the expected 0.5%.

Throughout the week, the data has tended to show a resilient economy. Jobless claims fell to 218,000, while Q2 GDP was revised upward from 3.3% to 3.8%.

Growth for the current quarter is estimated at 3.3%, according to the Atlanta Fed model.

All of this runs somewhat counter to the narrative of a Fed rate cut against a backdrop of a slowing labor market, a narrative that has fueled the market rally in recent weeks.

For now, two additional rate cuts are anticipated by the end of the year. But as we explained yesterday, if the Fed were to stop cutting rates because the economy is resilient, it would not be bad news for the markets.