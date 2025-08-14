Between persistent inflation and a labor market showing some signs of weakness, the Federal Reserve faces a dilemma. Should it prioritize price stability or support economic activity, as political pressure to lower rates intensifies?

There is a 94% probability of a rate cut in September. A fairly weak jobs report at the beginning of the month and inflation figures in line with expectations this week. This shows two things: first, that expectations of rate cuts are changing very quickly. Second, that investors want rate cuts, which are traditionally favorable for equities.

But there is what the market (and the Trump administration) wants and what the Fed should do given the state of the US economy.

Let's get back to the fundamentals. The Fed has a dual mandate: maximum employment and price stability. To put these objectives into perspective, this means inflation of around 2% and unemployment close to 4%.

When trying to anticipate the Fed's next moves, it is always important to keep this dual mandate in mind. Other central banks, such as the ECB, only have an inflation mandate.

Risk management

For the Fed, this is therefore a constant balancing act. It must always choose which part of its mandate to prioritize. A fairly simple way to choose how to calibrate monetary policy is to look at the distance between the two objectives: are we closer to maximum employment or price stability?

At this stage, inflation is furthest from the target. Figures published this week show inflation at 2.7% year-on-year and 3.1% core inflation (excluding food and energy), with an upward trend in recent months. This trend is likely to continue given the impact of tariffs.

On the employment front, the situation is solid. The unemployment rate has been stable for several quarters. Over the last few months, it has remained between 4% and 4.2%, which is full employment.

However, employment is a lagging indicator. When the data shows a deterioration, it means that the situation has already taken a turn for the worse. The latest employment report published in early August raised concerns, given the significant downward revisions (more than 250,000 compared to initial estimates).

Forward looking vs backward looking

For some governors, this is a sign that the labor market is slowing down and that interest rates should start to be lowered now, based on a monetary policy that the Fed considers "somewhat restrictive."

The current situation is that the mandate has been fulfilled on the employment front, but there is still some way to go on inflation. Conclusion: the Fed would be well advised to wait and keep rates at their current levels. But that is the backward-looking view: looking in the rear-view mirror.

Others favor a more forward-looking view. Within the FOMC, and beyond, these are the people who believe that employment is starting to weaken, while inflation linked to tariffs will be a one-off (a price increase that will not be sustainable). And since rate adjustments take some time to feed through the economy, now is the time to adjust monetary policy.

In an interview with the Nikkei newspaper on August 7, Scott Bessent, who is leading the search for the next Fed chair, emphasized that the ideal candidate should have the following approach: "It's also someone who wants to be, I think, very attentive to forward-looking thinking, rather than relying on historical data."

Scott Bessent, like Donald Trump, is calling for immediate and substantial rate cuts. In an interview with Bloomberg today, he said that rates "should be 150 to 175 basis points lower."