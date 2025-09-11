On today's agenda: the ECB's deposit facility rate, refinancing rate, and marginal lending facility will be announced in the eurozone; in the United States, the CPI GM, new unemployment claims, and the federal budget balance will be released. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.35
- Gold: US$3,626.09
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$67.26
- United States 10 years: 4.06%
- BITCOIN: US$114,151
In corporate news:
- Valentino will not change hands before at least 2028, says Kering.
- Stellantis sells its Italian diesel engine manufacturing business VM Motori.
- Carrefour acquires a stake in Hmarket, a retailer specialising in halal food.
- Eiffage and NGE win a €132 million contract in France as a consortium.
- Siemens Healthineers has reportedly begun talks to sell its diagnostics unit for more than €6 billion, according to Bloomberg.
- EDP Renovaveis has completed the sale of 121 MW of wind farms in France and Belgium for €200 million.
- The GTCR fund is set to buy Czech generic drug maker Zentiva from Advent for €4.1 billion, according to the FT.
- OpenAI is set to purchase computing power from Oracle under a $300 billion contract, according to the WSJ.
- Merck & Co is abandoning its R&D activities in the UK, according to the FT.
- JPMorgan and Fifth Third face losses related to troubled subprime auto lender.
- Barrick Mining sells Canadian Hemlo mine for up to $1.1 billion.
- Eunice Kim, Chief Product Officer at Netflix, steps down.
- United Parcel Service and American Express collaborate.
- Klarna surges on its first day of trading in New York.
- Newmont Corporation delists from the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- Adani Power receives letter of intent for 800 MW power project.
- Elliott confirms stake in The Kansai Electric Power Company.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Diploma Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 5750 to GBX 6350.
- Halma Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 3250 to GBX 3750.
- Hilton Food Group Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1120 to GBX 1100.
- Anglo American Plc: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of GBP 25.
- Tate & Lyle Plc: BNP Paribas Exane initiates an outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 40.90.
- Compass Group Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 30 to GBP 31.55.
- Serco Group Plc: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 175 to GBX 230.
- British American Tobacco P.l.c.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 3250 to GBX 4500.
- Associated British Foods Plc: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 2300 to GBX 2100.
- Asml Holding N.v.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 856.40 to USD 824.70.
- De'longhi S.p.a.: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from EUR 32 to EUR 38.
- Dsm-Firmenich : BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 126 to EUR 119.
- Symrise Ag: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 122 to EUR 115.
- Sanofi: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 116 to EUR 110.