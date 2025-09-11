Against all expectations, Oracle's spectacular rally failed to inject momentum into the wider US market. The broad-based S&P 500 edged up just 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 ticked up by a mere 0.04%, and the Dow Jones slipped 0.48%, dragged down by weakness across the tech sector, with the notable exception of Nvidia. Oracle (which is not part of either the Dow Jones or the Nasdaq 100) closed 36% higher—an astonishing leap that perfectly encapsulates the current market FOMO for stocks tied to the artificial intelligence narrative.

FOMO—the fear of missing out—is the behavioural impulse that drives herd-like buying in financial markets. It is often mocked, but it has proven far more lucrative for investors than the doom merchants who generate clicks but rarely spark rallies. For months, FOMO has dictated full exposure to AI. And it has paid off handsomely. When it extends to major companies, the result can be a heady cocktail of upward momentum fuelled by tens—or even hundreds—of billions of dollars.

And indeed, hundreds it was yesterday. A brief recap for those lagging behind: on Tuesday evening, after the US market closed, Oracle—long pigeonholed as a legacy IT player—not only confirmed its AI exposure but revealed it to be both substantial and accelerating, backed by colossal order volumes. The market had significantly underestimated Oracle’s potential. At least partially, because otherwise its shares would not have soared 36% in a single session, boosting the company’s market capitalisation from $680 billion to $922 billion in just 24 hours—a staggering $242 billion increase, nearly equivalent to the entire market cap of L’Oréal or Novartis (currently the 8th and 7th largest listed companies in Europe, respectively).

It is a jaw-dropping development that even propelled Oracle chairman Larry Ellison ahead of Elon Musk (Tesla) in the ranking of the world’s ultra-wealthy—though in truth they are neck and neck, as the actual valuation of such fortunes remains elusive.

Yet the rest of the US tech sector failed to follow suit. AI aside, most tech stocks slumped, notably Apple, which shed 3% after unveiling a batch of underwhelming, AI-free product updates. The most buzz the tech press could muster was over a new iPhone colour rather than its substantive features. It's something of a September effect: the lull before the year-end sprint, as investors reassess their positions. In Europe, most indices drifted lower yesterday, with the exception of the CAC 40, which gained 0.15% for reasons that continue to baffle the rational.

Impressive though the Oracle episode may be, all eyes now turn to the US inflation figures at 14:30 CET. This is the last data point with the potential to challenge the market consensus on a Fed rate cut next week—though it would likely take a significantly higher-than-expected reading to do so. The market is leaning the other way: what if, like yesterday's producer price index, the consumer price index comes in lower than feared? That would reignite speculation about a deeper-than-expected rate cut. As it stands, traders assign a 92% probability to a 25-basis-point cut, and 8% to a 50-point move. Consensus forecasts point to annual inflation of 2.9% and core inflation at 3.1%.

Just before the US inflation print, the ECB will announce its interest rate decision at 14:15 CET. Economists expect no change, with the deposit rate remaining at 2% and the refinancing rate at 2.15%. The central bank will also release its latest macroeconomic projections.