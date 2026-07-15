Tuesday was every bit as lively as expected across financial markets. It also produced several major surprises, with investors treated to vintage Trump and a remarkable economic release that is unlikely to make economists' lives any easier.

The session had started badly. A few hours earlier, Donald Trump had floated the idea of charging vessels a fee to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with the proceeds going to the United States. Never one for understatement, the White House incumbent suggested a levy worth 20% of the value of the goods being transported. The announcement sent oil prices sharply higher and rattled investors, who were unsure whether the proposal was serious or simply another bargaining tactic. Trump eventually backed down during the afternoon, formally dropping the idea while claiming that the lost revenue would be made up through future investment in the United States by Gulf countries.

The proposal had caused enough alarm in the business community to weigh on equity markets, which were already under pressure following the renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran. Anything that keeps oil prices high is bad news for inflation and increases the risk of higher interest rates, a combination investors dislike intensely. At the same time, the Fed's new chairman, Kevin Warsh, was telling Congress that the central bank would not allow inflation to spiral out of control. The headwinds were beginning to pile up.

Then came a small miracle: US consumer price growth eased in June. The figures, released yesterday afternoon, were almost too good to be true. Annual core inflation slowed to 2.6% in June from 2.9% in May. Lower oil prices helped reduce pressure in some areas, while economists also pointed to a normalisation in labour costs as productivity improved, perhaps with some help from artificial intelligence. Housing-related inflation was also easing, which matters given the heavy weight of shelter costs in the index. In any case, the data all but wiped out fears of a July interest-rate rise, which had emerged as the market's biggest new concern.

Better still, the inflation figures helped markets look past IBM's disastrous results. The wider indices may have shrugged them off, but IBM shares plunged 25%, apparently their biggest one-day fall in the company's long history. The group has been hit by a rapid shift in customer spending towards servers and cybersecurity. Its chief executive said companies were scrambling to secure computing capacity before expected price increases, while also stepping up their defences after Anthropic's Mythos model demonstrated extraordinary hacking capabilities. Listed cybersecurity companies, which had been under pressure amid fears that AI might eventually replace much of what they do, rallied sharply. The episode shows that nobody really knows who will suffer most in the race to dominate artificial intelligence.

By yesterday's close, after a modestly positive session in Europe, the S&P 500 had gained 0.35% and the Nasdaq 100 had risen 1.1%. Semiconductor stocks and cyber-defence companies once again led the technology sector higher. IBM's comments suggested that demand remains extremely strong for suppliers of advanced hardware, including chips, memory and related equipment. ASML's results this morning, together with stronger-than-expected guidance, should do little to dampen that optimism.

Banking stocks also performed well after strong earnings from the Wall Street firms with the greatest exposure to capital markets. Goldman Sachs, up 9%, was the standout performer, although JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also impressed. Investors were less enthusiastic about banks with a heavier reliance on retail customers, including Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

Today, investors will be watching US producer-price data at 2.30pm, along with earnings from ASML and Compagnie Financiere Richemont in Europe, followed by Johnson & Johnson and Morgan Stanley in the United States.

Across Asia-Pacific, every major market is trading higher, including mainland China, where the Shanghai Composite is flat. Beijing reported overnight that second-quarter growth came in below expectations at 4.3%, the second-lowest figure since the pandemic, compared with forecasts of 4.5%. Industrial production and exports remain resilient, but domestic demand is still weak and investment is subdued. In line with the familiar idea that bad news can be good news for markets, speculation may now build over the coming weeks that the authorities will announce further stimulus measures. Elsewhere in the region, renewed enthusiasm for semiconductor stocks is lifting South Korea, where the KOSPI is surging 6.45% after a difficult period. Taiwan's TAIEX is up 2.37%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 has gained 1.08%. India's Sensex is up 0.65%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is advancing 0.26%.

European markets are expected to open cautiously, although this morning's earnings releases from ASML in technology and Richemont in luxury goods could shift the mood.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

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In corporate news:

Today’s key earnings reports: Antofagasta, ICG, Barratt Redrow, B&M European Value Retail, ASML, Compagnie Financière Richemont, Antofagasta, Svenska Handelsbanken, Storebrand, Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, The Bank of New York Mellon, Elevance Health, Cintas, United Airlines, M&T Bank.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: