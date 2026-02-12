Founded by two experts in the aviation sector, the Swiss company AeroEx achieved a turnover of approximately 2 million euros by the end of 2025, "with profitability in line with market standards," according to Infotel.
AeroEx supports more than 580 clients across 51 countries, including airlines, MROs, airports, ground handling services, and business aviation operators, leveraging its EASA regulatory expertise and its proprietary software platform, AMAS.aero.
This investment is fully aligned with Infotel's strategy to increase the share of revenue generated from its software activities—which provide recurring and profitable income—in addition to its traditional service operations.
Infotel is an IT company organized around 2 areas of activity:
- services (95.5% of net sales): consulting, studying, and auditing services for information systems, development and implementation of specific applications (Internet and storage architectures, decision-making tools, etc.), software integration, outsourcing, training, and maintenance services, etc. Net sales break down by sector mainly between banking (29.2%), industry (26.3%), services/transport/telecom (19.1%), insurance (11.4%) and administration (4.1%);
- software publishing 4.5%): software for reorganizing, restoring, and data bases safeguarding.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (90.5%), Europe (7.3%) and the United States (2.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.