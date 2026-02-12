Infotel Acquires Stake in Swiss Company AeroEx

Infotel has announced the acquisition of a 20% stake in AeroEx, a provider of compliance and safety solutions for the aviation industry, with the goal of assuming control within three years.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/12/2026 at 08:47 am EST

Founded by two experts in the aviation sector, the Swiss company AeroEx achieved a turnover of approximately 2 million euros by the end of 2025, "with profitability in line with market standards," according to Infotel.



AeroEx supports more than 580 clients across 51 countries, including airlines, MROs, airports, ground handling services, and business aviation operators, leveraging its EASA regulatory expertise and its proprietary software platform, AMAS.aero.



This investment is fully aligned with Infotel's strategy to increase the share of revenue generated from its software activities—which provide recurring and profitable income—in addition to its traditional service operations.