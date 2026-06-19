Infotel today announced the implementation of a share buyback agreement.
Infotel said it has entered into a share buyback agreement with All-Invest Securities under the share buyback program approved by the General Meeting of shareholders on May 27, 2026.
Under the terms of this agreement, valid until no later than November 26, 2027, Infotel has mandated the service provider to acquire Infotel shares on its behalf, with an initial tranche of 50,000 shares and a maximum purchase price of €41 per share at this stage.
Infotel is an IT company organized around 2 areas of activity:
- services (95.1% of net sales): consulting, studying, and auditing services for information systems, development and implementation of specific applications (Internet and storage architectures, decision-making tools, etc.), software integration, outsourcing, training, and maintenance services, etc. Net sales break down by sector mainly between banking (42%), industry (22.8%), services/transport/telecom (19.5%), insurance (11.7%) and administration (4%);
- software publishing (4.9%): software for reorganizing, restoring, and data bases safeguarding.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (89.2%), Europe (8.7%) and the United States (2.1%).
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