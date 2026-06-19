Infotel to implement a share buyback agreement

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/19/2026 at 11:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Infotel today announced the implementation of a share buyback agreement.



Infotel said it has entered into a share buyback agreement with All-Invest Securities under the share buyback program approved by the General Meeting of shareholders on May 27, 2026.



Under the terms of this agreement, valid until no later than November 26, 2027, Infotel has mandated the service provider to acquire Infotel shares on its behalf, with an initial tranche of 50,000 shares and a maximum purchase price of €41 per share at this stage.