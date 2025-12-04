ING has initiated coverage of Gecina with a "buy" recommendation and a price target of 97 euros, noting that the approximately 17% decline in the real estate group's share price over the past six months has made its valuation attractive.

"Gecina boasts a unique portfolio of prime office properties in Paris, valued at a distinctive EUR17 billion, which benefits from an increasingly polarized market and a limited supply of top-tier spaces in central locations," the broker highlights.

ING expects a positive rental reversion, which it sees as "beneficial for rents, asset valuations, and average lease duration," and points to the company's "solid balance sheet, well-positioned to seize new investment opportunities."