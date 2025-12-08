While maintaining its "hold" recommendation on Air France-KLM, ING has reduced its price target from EUR12.8 to EUR12.2, noting that third-quarter yields came under pressure for several reasons, disappointing the market.

Although the broker continues to believe that the current environment for airlines is improving, it warns that the sector still struggles with higher unit costs, and Air France-KLM is no exception.

"The valuation appears attractive at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.3x for 2025-27, representing a 27% discount compared to its peers. However, we are maintaining our 30% discount due to the company's vulnerability related to debt and lack of equity," ING stated.