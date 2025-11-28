ING reiterates its "buy" recommendation on ASM International, a stock that remains on its list of favorite picks in the Benelux region, and raises its price target from 650 to 700 euros, citing the strength of artificial intelligence and ongoing technological transitions as "key tailwinds."

"We expect the group to significantly outperform its peers. While we are leaving our long-term revenue estimates largely unchanged, we are increasing our assumptions for operating leverage," the broker adds in its note.

At the current share price, the stock trades at a 2025 price-to-earnings ratio of 34x, with a yield below 1%.