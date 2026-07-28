The Dutch financial institution has therefore slowed the pace of its share repurchases quite noticeably, after buying 1.2 million shares the previous week, for a total amount of €34.25m.
The total number of shares repurchased to date by ING under its program therefore stands at 17,025,193, for a total amount of nearly €451.6m, representing about 45.2% of the program's maximum total value.
ING Groep N.V. is the leading financial services group in Benelux. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (76.6%). Revenues breaks down by country between the Netherlands (27.7%), Germany (21.8%), Belgium (15.9%), and other (34,6%);
- corporate banking (20.4%);
- other (1.7%).
At the end of 2025, the group managed EUR 721.4 billion in current deposits and EUR 721.7 billion in current credits.
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