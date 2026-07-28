ING slows the pace of its weekly share buybacks

ING says that, as part of its €1bn share buyback program announced on April 30, it repurchased 865,193 shares last week at an average price of €28.83, for a total amount of nearly €24.95m.

The Dutch financial institution has therefore slowed the pace of its share repurchases quite noticeably, after buying 1.2 million shares the previous week, for a total amount of €34.25m.



The total number of shares repurchased to date by ING under its program therefore stands at 17,025,193, for a total amount of nearly €451.6m, representing about 45.2% of the program's maximum total value.