ING takes a stake in Singular Bank in Spain

ING announced it has acquired from Warburg Pincus a stake of about 40% in Singular Bank, Spain's leading independent wealth manager. The deal will allow the Dutch bank to accelerate its growth in private banking and wealth management in the country.

A leading independent Spanish private bank, Singular Bank represents around €19bn in client invested assets and offers a full range of products and services to high-net-worth individuals.



ING has been present in Spain for more than 25 years serving retail customers, and currently provides payment services, savings products, investments, mortgages and other loans to 4.6 million customers.



After the transaction, Singular Bank will continue to operate as an independent entity, with a product offering that complements ING's. The two parties will, however, work to strengthen their commercial cooperation around "already identified and tangible opportunities".



The transaction is expected to have a minimal impact on the Dutch bank's CET1 ratio. Closing is expected in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.