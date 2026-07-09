ING Trends Higher Following Favorable Comments from Deutsche Bank
ING Group shares rose 2% to approximately €28.4 in Amsterdam, supported by positive commentary from Deutsche Bank. The German lender reiterated its buy rating and raised its price target from €30 to €31, following a 1% to 2% upward revision in earnings forecasts for the Dutch bank.
Published on 07/09/2026 at 08:45 am EDT
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Additionally, we strategically favor the acquisition of the stake in Singular Bank, though we view it more as an acquisition providing optionality and revenue diversification rather than a short-term earnings driver, Deutsche Bank added.
Based on its updated estimates, the German institution notes that ING is trading at 9.5 times expected 2027 earnings per share, representing a discount of approximately 8% relative to the sector, alongside a total yield of 8.4% for 2027.