ING Trends Higher Following Favorable Comments from Deutsche Bank

ING Group shares rose 2% to approximately €28.4 in Amsterdam, supported by positive commentary from Deutsche Bank. The German lender reiterated its buy rating and raised its price target from €30 to €31, following a 1% to 2% upward revision in earnings forecasts for the Dutch bank.

Deutsche Bank anticipates strong second-quarter results for ING, noting that net interest income should benefit from significant volume growth and the progressive positive repricing of its substantial replicating portfolio, while commission income momentum remains high.



Additionally, we strategically favor the acquisition of the stake in Singular Bank, though we view it more as an acquisition providing optionality and revenue diversification rather than a short-term earnings driver, Deutsche Bank added.



Based on its updated estimates, the German institution notes that ING is trading at 9.5 times expected 2027 earnings per share, representing a discount of approximately 8% relative to the sector, alongside a total yield of 8.4% for 2027.