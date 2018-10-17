inherQuests : Launches Kickstarter to Teach Girls Financial Literacy, Build Confidence

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- inherQuests, a New York-based start-up company founded by Dina Shoman, launched its Kickstarter campaign Wednesday, October 10, 2018. By reaching its funding goal of $20,000 on Kickstarter, inherQuests will produce the first six boxes in its Financial Fun Box series and continue designing the remaining boxes. inherQuests' Financial Fun Box aims to help parents tackle difficult conversations about money to help better prepare their children for the financial challenges of life. Shoman's mission is to teach girls confidence in their math and financial skills with exciting and interactive games.

Each Financial Fun Box will cover specific learning goals with Quests, including physical activities, creative projects, stories, pretend play, game boards, card-based games, artistic activities, real-life experiences, and more. With QuestGirls by their side, kids will learn age-appropriate financial concepts through play-based education that utilizes the experiential learning model: do, reflect, and apply to real life.

Using the National Financial Educators' Council (NFEC) Financial Literacy Framework and Standards, the curriculum was designed by leading experts in banking, education, child development, toy design, writing, and content creation. Kids, aged 5-9 years of age, will learn concepts, such as the difference between needs and wants, how to set and achieve goals, how to recognize, count, and use different denominations of bills and coins, why saving matters, and the importance of giving to others.

Within the first week of its Kickstarter launch, inherQuests reached over 75% of its funding goal. Contributions will continue to be accepted through November 8, 2018. Once the Kickstarter goal has been reached, inherQuests will produce: Wants and Needs (Level 1), Wants and Needs (Level 2), Introduction to Money, Numbers & Counting, Lifestyles & Money Attitudes, and Setting & Achieving Goals. More information can be found at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/inherquests/financial-fun-boxes-for-girls-by-inherquests?ref=camx2w.

About inherQuests

inherQuests was founded by Dina Shoman, daughter of one of the Arab world's most prominent banking families. Shoman recalls being "bored to tears" by the subject of finance as a young girl. However, her interest eventually grew, and she went on to earn a finance degree and MBA from Bentley University. Shoman became the youngest and only female Executive Vice President in the history of Arab Bank, acting as a board member of multiple banks and nonprofit organizations. Later, she went on to start inherQuests with a mission to help girls build strong financial literacy in a fun, exciting way. inherQuests' Financial Fun Box presents a game-based, interactive experience aimed at teaching children the value of money.

To read more about inherQuests, please visit https://inherquests.com.

