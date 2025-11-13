On the occasion of its quarterly report, Innate Pharma announced a cash position--including cash, cash equivalents, and financial assets--of EUR56.4 million as of September 30, 2025, providing the company with financial visibility through the end of the third quarter of 2026.

The company reported revenue of EUR2.3 million for the first nine months of 2025, primarily stemming from the recognition of payments received under agreements with AstraZeneca and Sanofi. This compares to EUR10.2 million for the same period in 2024.

"This quarter demonstrates the strength of our execution on our key programs," said CEO Jonathan Dickinson, highlighting the progress of lacutamab toward a confirmatory phase 3 trial and possible accelerated approval in Sézary syndrome.

"We remain on track to obtain dose-escalation data with IPH4502, our ADC targeting Nectin-4, in the first half of 2026, followed by the results of the PACIFIC-9 trial with monalizumab in the second half of 2026," he added.